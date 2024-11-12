Texas Longhorns DB Michael Taaffe Named Semifinalist for Burlsworth Trophy
The Texas Longhorns defense has been fantastic in lots of different aspects this season and a lot can be credited to the leadership and hard work displayed by Michael Taaffe.
And on Monday, Taaffe was nationally recognized for contribution to the Longhorns squad. The junior defensive back was named one of ten semifinalists for the 2024 Burlsworth Trophy. The trophy is given to the most outstanding football player who began their career as a walk-on and has been given out annually since 2010.
Taaffe walked on to the team for the 2021 season. Now in 2024, Taaffe is a big starter for one of the best defenses in the nation. Through nine games, Taaffe is second on the Longhorns with five pass breakups and third in total tackles with 41. He also has gotten two and a half tackles for a loss, one sack, one interception and one forced fumble.
Taaffe has shown up in big moments for the team, against Georgia he recorded a career-high in tackles with nine (seven solo). The following week against Vanderbilt Taaffe recorded a forced fumble and an interception in the close victory. For his efforts against the Commodores, Taaffe was given SEC's Co-Defensive Player of the Week honors and named Burlsworth's Trophy National Player of the Week.
The top three finalists for the Burlsworth Trophy will be announced by their selection committee on Nov. 19th. The three finalist will be honored at the Burlsworth Trophy Award Show on Dec. 9th where the winner will be announced.
Taaffe and Texas will have played their next game by then. That game is against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville on Saturday.
The game will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT on ABC.
