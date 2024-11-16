Texas Longhorns' Jahdae Barron Is PFF's Highest Rated CB Going Into Week 12
One of the main pieces of the Texas secondary, senior Jahdae Barron has been named PFF College Football's highest-rated corner going into week 12. Barron switched over to the corner position this year and has been playing stellar football since making the switch.
PFF gave him a rating of 90.1 going into this week's matchup against Arkansas, citing his stellar play in Texas' recent SEC games.
"Jahdae Barron continued his dominant season on Saturday vs. Florida, finishing with an 81.8 coverage grade—his second-highest in a game this year. He has now broken up a pass in three straight games."
Barron does more than break up passes, he leads the Longhorns in interceptions with three and is in the top five in total tackles among the Texas defenders.
In Texas' loss to Georgia on Oct. 19, he snagged two interceptions against Bulldog quarterback Carson Beck. His second interception led to bottle gate, as he was called for defensive pass interference after the play.
The call was eventually reversed, and while the Longhorns were not able to defeat the Dogs, Barron did his part to help the defense. His first interception of the season came in the season-opener against Colorado State, where Texas shut out the Rams 52-0.
This week against Arkansas, he will be in for a challenge as the Razorbacks have an elite quarterback and wide receiver duo in Taylen Green and Andrew Armstrong. Despite the Razorback's record, the duo is one of the most dangerous in the SEC and Barron will have to bring his a-game, as Arkansas is capable of pulling off an upset.
Barron's play this season has not only garnered him national attention from PFF but from several national awards. He is a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, the most prestigious defensive award in college football. A vocal leader in the Texas locker room, Barron brings his all to every snap he plays and urges his teammates to do the same.
The Austin native will look to lock down the Arkansas offense on Saturday when Texas takes on Arkansas in a renewed Southwest Conference rivalry. The game will kick off at 11:00 AM on ABC.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Oregon Commit Dakorien Moore Makes Recruiting Pitch to Former Texas WR Johntay Cook II
MORE: Texas Longhorns In For Major Challenge With Arkansas QB Taylen Green
MORE: Steve Sarkisian Gives Praise to Young Texas Longhorns Players
MORE: 4-Star CB Graceson Littleton Commits to Texas Longhorns
MORE: Steve Sarkisian Has Blunt Message For Texas Longhorns Schedule Detractors
MORE: Texas Longhorns List Two Players as Doubtful vs. Arkansas Razorbacks