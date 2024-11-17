Tre Johnson, Texas Longhorns Cruise Past Mississippi Valley State
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns men's basketball picked up its third win of the season Saturday at the Moody Center against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils, as freshman Tre Johnson scored 17 of his 18 points in the second half to secure an 89-43 win.
Despite only leading by 10 at halftime against a team that lost by 72 points to the Missouri Tigers on Thursday, the Longhorns woke up in the second half. Texas hit 17 straight field goals at one point and had a 14-0 run midway through the second half to put things out of reach.
Arthur Kaluma added 18 points of his own to go along with seven rebounds and two assists. Julian Larry had 13 points, three rebounds and four assists while Kadin Shedrick tallied 12 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.
Jordan Pope finished with 10 points and reached the 1,000-point club in the second half.
Alvin Stredic finished with 11 points and eight rebounds for Mississippi Valley State while Greg Moore had 10 points.
The Longhorns started out cold but got to the free throw line a ton, as the team went a whopping 16 of 24 from the foul line in the first half. Kaluma had nine points and was 7 of 8 on free throws in the first half. Johnson had just one point and was 0 of 2 from the field in the first 20 minutes.
Johnson quickly hit a jumper to begin the second half, which kicked off the avalanche. He scored nine of the team's next 11 points to quickly put the game away.
The Longhorns will take on the Syracuse Orange in Brooklyn at the UKG Legends Classic on Thursday.
