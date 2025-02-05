No. 4 Texas Longhorns Not Taking Anything For Granted With Injuries To Star Players
AUSTIN - The No. 4 Texas Longhorns are without two of their star players, one who has been out for the majority of the season and another who recently suffered an injury. Michigan transfer Laila Phelia was expected to be one of the key players in Texas' rotation but suffered a detached cornea early in the season. Aaliyah Moore recently suffered a knee injury and will be out for an extended period of time but before that started all 19 games she played.
Head coach Vic Schaefer understands that this is just part of the game and that injuries happen but stresses to his team that they have to cherish every moment.
"We have so much to play for, and (I) just trying to encourage them to not take anything for granted," Schaefer said. "You know we've got two really good players in Laila (Phelia) and Aaliyah Moore that aren't playing, and yet this team continues to play at a very high level."
Despite missing two stars, Schaefer's team has continued to win. Now the team has four ranked opponents in front of it, including No. 2 South Carolina and No. 6 LSU, and needs to continue to play well.
Without Moore in conference play, junior Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda has stepped up and filled in the big shoes of Moore.
"I'm proud of them for their resilience and their toughness, their grittiness, and again, I just encourage them don't take things for granted," Schaefer said. "We think it's going to be like this every year, and usually it is, but there's no guarantees. There are no guarantees in life, and there are no guarantees, certainly in athletics. And so embrace the moment. Be where your feet are, one day at a time, head down, and rear end up."
This Texas team is no stranger to losing players to injury. Last season, it was without Rori Harmon, who suffered a torn ACL in practice. Two seasons ago, Moore missed the majority of the season with the same injury.
In both seasons, the team adjusted to play for each other, making it to the conference championship finals and last season, the elite eight.
Texas will face a red-hot Vanderbilt team next, led by star freshman Mikayla Blakes, on Thursday from the Moody Center at 8 PM.
