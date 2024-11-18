Texas Longhorns Are An Elite Team, But Offensive Efficiency Needs Improvement
The Texas defense is elite and widely considered to be one of the best in the country. While the offense has its moments, it's nowhere near close enough to the production the defense has to make the team elite. Yesterday, Texas defeated Arkansas 20-10 in Fayetteville, something that Steve Sarkisian and his team failed to do three years ago.
Since his return from an oblique injury, quarterback Quinn Ewers has had glimpses of what he looked like at the beginning of the season, but the glaring inconsistency in his play has caused issues with Texas' offensive efficiency. Though Steve Sarkisian is confident in Ewers' ability to lead this offense, it's clear something still isn't totally clicking between Ewers and his receivers.
Texas has only converted just over 43 percent of its third downs, something that was also an issue for the Longhorns last year. The Texas offense averages over 400 yards per game, but when watching games, it seems like something isn't clicking.
Ewers steps up when needed and was clutch against Arkansas, but he threw for his season-low 176 yards against the Razorbacks. Texas was held to just field goals in the second and third quarters as it struggled to move the ball downfield.
Texas converted on just four of 15 third downs on Saturday. Late in the fourth quarter, Ewers sealed the game with a three-yard run on fourth and two. One aspect of the game where the Texas offense improved was in the turnover margin. Texas did not turn the ball over and only had two penalties for 15 yards.
"In this conference it's hard to go on the road and win games especially in a tough environment like this and with the history these programs have together, it's gonna be tough," Ewers said about his game-sealing first down run. "I was kind of letting all of my frustrations out throughout the entire game and we found a way to get it done."
Though not perfect, Texas' offense has been efficient enough to get it to the top of the SEC standings. As of Week 13, Texas and Texas A&M are the only SEC teams with one loss in conference play.
Next week, Texas will face Kentucky, who it opens up as a 21-point favorite over for its final home game of the 2024 football season. For a chance to get a spot in the SEC Championship Game, Texas will need to be stellar in its play to win against Kentucky and Texas A&M.
No. 3 Texas and Kentucky will kick of at 2:30 PM on Nov. 23 on ABC.
