One Major Issue Stood Out For Texas Longhorns vs. Georgia Bulldogs
The Texas Longhorns did a good job of forcing turnovers against the Georgia Bulldogs intercepting quarterback Carson Beck twice in the first quarter of their 30-15 loss.
Unfortunately for Texas, they also failed to convert the turnovers into any points, something that is obviously crucial to winning big games, and something that will be critical for the Longhorns going forward if they hope to compete for an SEC title.
Senior defensive back Andrew Mukuba started the game with an interception on Georgia's second drive of the game, but the Texas offense was unable to create anything from it. On the Bulldog's very next drive, fifth-year defensive back Jahdae Barron snagged an interception of his own.
Despite the Longhorn's offense stalling early, it seemed that they would be able to rely on their defense to create scoring chances and good starting field position. The Texas defense held strong and did its best to support the struggling offense, but it could only do so much.
"We forced two turnovers and got zero points off of it," Sarkisian said. "(We) just kind of couldn't get out of our own way."
Even with the two early turnovers, Texas went into the half scoreless, down 23-0. The inability to convert these turnovers into points hurt Texas as it forced the defense to stay on the field for longer than needed. Texas didn't stop with the turnovers at halftime.
In the third quarter, Barron grabbed his second interception, but the following was one of the most confusing series of events in college football. After a 36-yard return, his interception was called back for pass interference. The call was controversial and Texas fans responded by throwing water bottles onto the field.
The flag was picked up, and so were the water bottles. The Texas offense took the field in the red zone. The commotion didn't rattle the Texas offense and was able to punch in a touchdown, its first of the game.
"The fact that we're able to get that stopped and then get that kind of taken care of then regroup, then they overturn that call," Sarkisian said. "(It gave) us an opportunity to get a short field and punch one in and close it to a one-score game."
However, it was too little too late. The Longhorns were only able to add one more touchdown as Georgia was able to hold off the comeback and take home the win.
Now, going into an away week at Vanderbilt, the Texas offense has a lot of work to do. The loss dropped Texas to No. 5 in the AP Poll and it will now face one of the hottest teams in college football in the Commodores.
The Longhorns will also face tough tests against Florida, Kentucky Arkansas, and Texas A&M. If they don't take advantage of their opportunities in those games, any of them could be losable.