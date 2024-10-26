Texas Longhorns Survives Late Vanderbilt Push, Earn Huge Win in Nashville
The Texas Longhorns entered their Saturday afternoon matchup vs. the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville looking to make a statement and cleanse their pallet after their loss to Georgia.
And while the Horns didn't make the resounding statement they were hoping for, they were able to get back on track, taking down the Commodores 27-24 in Nashville.
Early on, things look very good for Texas, bouncing back from a 7-0 deficit to take a commanding 21-7 lead thanks to a maestro performance from quarterback Quinn Ewers in the first half.
However, things got more dicey for Texas offensively in the second half, with Vanderbilt locking things down defensively, and forcing a second Ewers tipped-pass interception.
In fact, the Horns only managed a field goal until the late part of the fourth quarter, allowing Vanderbilt to creep back into the game with another touchdown of their own, making the score 24-17.
Fortunately for the Longhorns, however, the defense was able to rise to the occasion, forcing a third Commodores turnover on an interception late in the fourth quarter, and turning that into a field goal.
Vanderbilt was able to make a push on another drive late thanks to a targeting penalty on Vernon Broughton, followed by a Pavia to Eli Stowers touchdown pass.
The Horns were able to come up with the ensuing onside kick, however, sealing the win.
For the game, Ewers completed 27 of 37 for 288 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions, while DeAndre Moore led the way receiving with six catches for 97 yards and two of the scores.
Quentrevion Wisner was once again the lead back for Texas, rushing 17 times for 79 yards.
As a team, the Longhorns amassed 392 yards of total offense, while giving up 296 on the other end to the Commodores.
The Horns did a great job of holding Vanderbilt star QB Deigo Pavia in check for most of the day, with the senior completing 16 of 29 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns, with 67 yards rushing and another score on the ground.
The Longhorns will be back on the field on Nov. 9 against Florida following their upcoming bye week.
Kick off against Florida is set for 11 am CT on either ABC or ESPN.
