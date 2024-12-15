Texas Longhorns' Tre Johnson Ruled Out vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns men's basketball will be without its biggest star for the first time this season.
The team announced that guard Tre Johnson will miss Sunday's home game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff due to a hip injury. It will mark the first missed game of the true freshman's collegiate career. Through his first 10 games this season, Johnson is leading the team with 19.9 points per game to go along with 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
Johnson is coming off a career-low nine points in the 91-67 win over New Mexico State on Thursday. He had reached at least 16 points in every game prior, which was highlighted by a 29-point performance in the season-opening loss to Ohio State.
Texas head coach Rodney Terry said earlier this season that fans should get out and see Johnson while they can since he is likely to be one-and-done to the 2025 NBA Draft after this season.
"Tre Johnson, get out to see him right now," Terry said. "We knew when we signed this kid that Tre Johnson is one of those kids that has a chance to be as good as he wants to be, ceiling is really high for him. ... This kid is a special kid. Don't wait till conference, come out and see him. See him right now in non-conference. Don't wait till half a year and figure out you're only going to see him for one year. Get out and see him right now. Don't miss the whole season right now, seeing him play."
Johnson's next chance to suit up will be Thursday at home against New Orleans.
