Texas Longhorns vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff Lions: Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch

Texas men's basketball heads to its final three games before the conference opener against Texas A&M

Isa Almeida

Arthur Kaluma drives the ball to the basket during a practice session that was held at the Moody Center for the local media. Sports writers got their first glimpse of the 2024-25 team at this event.
Arthur Kaluma drives the ball to the basket during a practice session that was held at the Moody Center for the local media. Sports writers got their first glimpse of the 2024-25 team at this event. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Texas Longhorns (8-2) are playing their third consecutive home match as they face the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Lions (2-9) at the Moody Center on Sunday.

Texas has three more games before the start of conference season against the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station.

The last time Texas and Arkansas-Pine Bluff met was in Dec. 2022, when the Longhorns came on top with an 88-43 win. Texas has yet to play the Lions under head coach Rodney Terry's leadership.

Texas is coming out of a win against New Mexico State, where the Horns posted 91 points while converting 58.6 percent (34-58) from the floor. Texas men's basketball has posted at least 89 in five of their six home games this season, the lone one being the defeat to UConn. Texas 80.2 ppg while hitting 50.2 percent from the field.

Senior forward Arthur Kaluma led the Horns in points in the last game against New Mexico State with 18. Kaluma leads the team in rebounding over the season, with an average of 8.1 rpg, and is second in scoring at 14.7 ppg behind freshman Tre Johnson.

The Longhorns will be the fifth Power-5 team the Lions face this season, having previously faced and fell to Cincinnati in the season opener, Texas Tech, Missouri and Kansas State. Pine Bluff's only pair of wins this season have come in home games against Champion Christian College and Central Arkansas.

Texas vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff will tip-off on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. CT.

How to Watch

Gameday: Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024

Location: Moody Center, Austin, TX

Game Time: 2 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network+, Lincoln Rose (pxp) and Justin Mason (analyst)

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network, KVET 1300 AM and 98.1 FM

Texas A&M vs. Purdue Betting Odds Via Draft Kings:

The betting odds for this game will be updated when they become available

Isa Almeida
