Texas Longhorns vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff Lions: Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch
The Texas Longhorns (8-2) are playing their third consecutive home match as they face the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Lions (2-9) at the Moody Center on Sunday.
Texas has three more games before the start of conference season against the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station.
The last time Texas and Arkansas-Pine Bluff met was in Dec. 2022, when the Longhorns came on top with an 88-43 win. Texas has yet to play the Lions under head coach Rodney Terry's leadership.
Texas is coming out of a win against New Mexico State, where the Horns posted 91 points while converting 58.6 percent (34-58) from the floor. Texas men's basketball has posted at least 89 in five of their six home games this season, the lone one being the defeat to UConn. Texas 80.2 ppg while hitting 50.2 percent from the field.
Senior forward Arthur Kaluma led the Horns in points in the last game against New Mexico State with 18. Kaluma leads the team in rebounding over the season, with an average of 8.1 rpg, and is second in scoring at 14.7 ppg behind freshman Tre Johnson.
The Longhorns will be the fifth Power-5 team the Lions face this season, having previously faced and fell to Cincinnati in the season opener, Texas Tech, Missouri and Kansas State. Pine Bluff's only pair of wins this season have come in home games against Champion Christian College and Central Arkansas.
Texas vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff will tip-off on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. CT.
How to Watch
Gameday: Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024
Location: Moody Center, Austin, TX
Game Time: 2 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network+, Lincoln Rose (pxp) and Justin Mason (analyst)
Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network, KVET 1300 AM and 98.1 FM
Texas A&M vs. Purdue Betting Odds Via Draft Kings:
The betting odds for this game will be updated when they become available
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns Officially Sign Purdue Boilermakers Transfer
MORE: Arkansas Transfer LB Brad Spence Commits to Texas Longhorns
MORE: Texas Longhorns Pass Rusher Justice Finkley Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
MORE: Texas Longhorns Land Commitment From Elite Australian Punter
MORE: Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers to Declare for 2025 NFL Draft, Arch Manning 'Locked In'