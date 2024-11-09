Texas Longhorns vs. Florida Gators Preview: Score Predictions
The Texas Longhorns are looking to improve to 4-1 in the SEC and 8-1 on the season when they play the Florida Gators on Saturday in Austin.
Meanwhile, the Gators are on the outside looking in this year in the SEC. They sit at 2-3 in conference standings, and 4-4 overall after a loss to Georgia last week.
The injury to D.J. Lagway in the second quarter of that game has put the backup quarterback on to the injury list, currently listed as questionable and will be a game-time decision. If he won't play, Florida will have to roll out freshman third-string Aidan Warner, who has had little success in the time he has seen the field.
The outcome will drastically shift by who's under snap for Florida, but regardless, here is what the staff is predicting for the game.
Matt Galatzan, Managing Editor and Publisher
Florida is a tough nut to crack. Should DJ Lagway start at quarterback and play effectively, the Gators could be dangerous as we saw against Georgia last week. Nevertheless, the Longhorns are clearly the better team. It's not easy, but the Horns move to 8-1.
Texas 34, Florida 21
Emma Hutchinson, Staff Writer
The Gators have been finding momentum in their last few contests, and the Longhorns will need to find theirs if they want to avoid another home upset. Texas will either slip away like they did against Vanderbilt or find the offensive rhythem it once had during the first half of the season, and I think Quinn Ewers will have a field day against Florida.
Texas 41, Florida 24
TJ Krilowicz, Staff Writer
Even if D.J. Lagway plays, I don't think he will be fully healthy. And becuase of that, I say the Florida offense struggles to score. The defense for the Gators have the ability to help with field position, but Texas will outscore any punch that Florida gives. Isaiah Bond will have a touchdown in his game back from injury and Texas will find their rhythm, but won't pull away until the second half like they usually do against weaker opponents.
Texas 38, Florida 10
Zach Dimmitt, Managing Editor
I think Texas will get out to another slow start in this game and Florida takes the lead on an early field goal. The Longhorns certainly won't be underestimating a Gators team that's shown improvement in recent weeks but Steve Sarkisian's bunch will pick things up in the second half. Predicting that Quintrevion Wisner catches a touchdown and runs for another. DeAndre Moore Jr. will also find the end zone again. Quinn Ewers won't throw an interception for the first time in SEC play.
Texas 31, Florida 16
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
WATCH: Texas Longhorns Drop Hype Video vs. Florida Gators
MORE: Texas Longhorns vs. Florida Gators Keys to Victory
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Celebrates 100th Birthday of Darrell K. Royal Stadium
MORE: Texas Soccer Advances to SEC Championship Final With Golden Goal
MORE: Three Teams Have Contacted Former Texas Longhorns WR Johntay Cook