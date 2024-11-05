Tre Johnson Breaks Record in Texas Longhorns Debut
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns men's basketball suffered a disappointing season-opening loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in Las Vegas on Monday but the program can find comfort in knowing that true freshman guard Tre Johnson is the real deal.
In the 80-72 loss to the Buckeyes, Johnson finished with a game-high 29 points on 10 of 20 shooting and 5 of 10 from deep. He added five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block. He also played a game-high 39 minutes.
In the process, he set a new program record by scoring the most points in a Longhorns debut, surpassing the 20 points that Kevin Durant scored against Alcorn State on Nov. 9, 2006.
“Tre's a gamer. Tre played well," Texas head coach Rodney Terry said after the game, per Brian Davis of A to Z Sports. "We’ve got to give him a little bit more help in regards to getting some things done around him. And we will. Our guards will play better than what we played tonight.”
Johnson had 15 points at the half, which led all scorers. He also appeared to land awkwardly on his ankle in the second half but quickly shook it off and never appeared to be affected by it.
Johnson, who was picked as an All-SEC Third-Team selection by the coaches, was the only freshman on among the 15 players selected.
He and the Longhorns will look to bounce back from the season-opening loss when they host the Houston Christian Huskies on Friday at 7 p.m. CT.
