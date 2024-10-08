Texas QB Quinn Ewers Stars Alongside Oklahoma's Michael Hawkins Jr. In Red River Rivalry Ad for Dr. Pepper
Texas starting quarterback Quinn Ewers will not only return to the field this Saturday, but also to national television as he continues to represent soda brand Dr. Pepper.
Ewers will star in a social media campaign for the brand alongside rival Oklahoma's quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr, per photos posted to each of their Instagram accounts. The two will face off in Dallas at the annual Red River Shootout this weekend, but the advertisement will boast the respect of sharing a likeness of Texas-born Dr. Pepper.
Both Ewers and Hawkins posted advertising content that included a preview of their custom Dr. Pepper outfits, created by fashion designer Nigel Xavier.
Prior to the beginning of the season, Ewers received an NIL deal from Dr. Pepper that had him featured as a new character in the seventh season of its commercial series "Fansville," playing the part of Deputy Ewers.
Hawkins is a new face to the brand and a relatively new face to the NIL scene, finding himself as the new starter for Oklahoma two weeks ago against Auburn. The freshman has taken the place of original starting Sooner quarterback Jackson Arnold, who was benched after a poor showing in the team's first half against then-No. 6 Tennessee in week four.
He garnered 230 offensive yards versus Auburn in his starting debut, and in total has thrown for 310 yards and one touchdown across three rivalry games he's played.
On the other hand, Ewers will be making a long-awaited comeback for the Longhorns after suffering an oblique strain during the UTSA game in week two and missing out on the next two matchups. In the first three games he appeared in, Ewers has thrown for an 87.5% completion rating for a total of 691 passing yards and eight touchdowns.
This year marks the 120th rendition of the Red River Shootout and both teams will be ranked going in, with Texas at No. 1 and Oklahoma at No. 18. While Ewers and Hawkins are opponents on the field, this NIL deal will unite them ahead of a daunting challenge to come on Saturday.