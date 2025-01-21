No. 7 Texas Longhorns Dominate No. 8 Maryland Terrapins In Coretta Scott King Classic
Taking a break from SEC play, the Texas Longhorns headed up north to play Maryland in the inaugural Coretta Scott King Classic in Newark, NJ. Facing the No. 8 Maryland Terrapins, No. 7 Texas started the scoring early and never looked back, going on a 20-3 run in the first quarter and taking a 48-18 lead at the half. The Longhorns would go on to win the game 89-51.
In a matchup of two of the top teams in NCAA women's basketball, the game was never close as Texas dominated both sides of the ball and all aspects of the game. It was also Texas' biggest win over a top-10 opponent in team history.
Texas played hard on-ball defense, forcing 15 first-half turnovers as the constant pressure was too much for the Terrapins. Another area of emphasis that head coach Vic Schaefer placed on his team is not only forcing turnovers but capitalizing off them. In the first half alone, Texas had 20 points off turnovers and Maryland three. The Longhorns finished the game with 33 points off 27 turnovers.
The defense suffocated the Maryland offense, allowing the Longhorns to jump out to a 30-point lead at the half, holding the Terps to just 18 points and just six in the second quarter.
Sophomore guard Madison Booker, who got off to a slow start in SEC play, has returned to her top form, scoring 20 first-half points, outscoring Maryland. In her past three games, Booker has scored 22, seven and 21 points. She finished the game with 28 points, her highest-scoring game this season.
Last season, Booker was the Big 12 Freshman of the Year and Player of the Year after being thrust into the point guard spot due to an injury to Rori Harmon. Now, Booker has moved back into her original shooting guard roll, and with Harmon back at the point, the duo has made Texas electric.
Though Harmon did not score her first and only points until the third quarter, the duo stretched the Maryland defense as she contributed in other ways with 7 assists and 3 steals.
Taylor Jones is another Longhorn who contributed heavily in the win, tallying a near double-double with 13 points and 9 rebounds. Jones has been a force to be reckoned with under the basket, averaging 11.2 points per game and 6.4 rebounds.
Jones and junior Kyla Oldacre have become a "two-headed monster" under the basket, averaging 10.8 points per game and 6.8 rebounds between the two. Oldacre also finished in double figures with 15 points and six rebounds.
Senior Shay Holle was the fourth Longhorn to score in double-figures tallying 12 after becoming the winninest player in program history.
Now, after two weeks on the road, Texas will return home for its next matchup against No. 17 Tennessee on Thursday at 8:00 PM.
