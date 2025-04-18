Elite Defensive Lineman Prospect Speaks On 'Really Good' Texas Visit
Head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns are the emerging favorites to land James Johnson, a highly ranked defensive lineman prospect in the class of 2026 out of Miami Northwestern Senior High School in Cape Coral, Florida.
Johnson also played for North Fort Myers High School in North Fort Myers, FL.
Johnson, the fourth best defensive lineman in his class according to On3's industry ranking, recently took a visit to Austin, and according to him, it went pretty well.
"My visit to Texas was really good. I liked how welcoming they were with me and how good the coaches are," Johnson told On3. "But my favorite thing about Texas was how they practiced. They're going to be a good team this season."
And despite hometown schools Florida and Miami also heavily in the fray to land the lineman, Johnson is also keeping the Longhorns in mind as he chooses a collegiate home.
"I'd say Texas is pretty high on my list of schools and definitely up there around the top," said Johnson. "I'd say that they have so much success because most of their players come from Florida and Texas."
This would make sense, given that around 20 percent of the draft picks in the 2024 NFL Draft hailed from either the Sunshine State or the Lone Star State, and both states are notorious for pumping out professional football talent, as well as the state of Georgia and also Ohio.
Time will tell how much more the Austin visit will influence his decision for college, and whether he will join Steve Sarkisian's squad or stay closer to home.