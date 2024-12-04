Longhorns Country

Five-Star OT Michael Fasusi Signs With Oklahoma Over Texas and Texas A&M

Five-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi made his decision final on Wednesday

The Texas Longhorns have now lost the battle for five-star Lewisville (TX) offensive tackle Michael Fasusi to their arch-rival Oklahoma Sooners for the second time.

Despite taking visits to the 40 Acres and considering his options over the last few weeks, Fasusi elected to stick with his commitment and sign with the Sooners on Wednesday.

Fasusi had been rumored to be a signing day flip candidate for both the Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies before making his final decision.

“The race is tight right now. Going through the process, I could pick different schools at different times. There is so much to think about, so it is hard," Fasusi told On3 last month. "Things are so close right now, to pick one school would be very difficult, but that is what I am going to work on the next month or so. I will continue to talk things over with my family, pray about it a lot, and work to make my decision next month.”

Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing in at 310 pounds, Fasusi ranks as the No. 13 player in the nation, No. 2 offensive tackle, and No. 5 player in the state of Texas, per the On3 Industry Ranking.

His highest marks come from ESPN and Rivals.com, which have him ranked as the No. 2 offensive tackle in the nation.

That said, the Longhorns are still very much in the winner's circle in their 2025 recruiting haul, currently sitting with the No. 1 overall class and landing another five-star on Wednesday in Michael Terry III.

Texas has also locked up an impressive haul at offensive tackle already with Grayson (Loganville, GA) already signing earlier on Wednesday.

Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

