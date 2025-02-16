No. 1 Texas Softball Takes Down Maryland at Bevo Classic
AUSTIN -- For the second consecutive day, No. 1 Texas softball took control of unranked Maryland, securing an 8-3 win over the Terrapins at the Bevo Classic on Saturday.
On Friday night, the Longhorns were up 7-0 at the bottom of the second, and though those numbers were already high, Texas came back to make the gap even bigger on game two. With one home run and three RBIs from sophomore infielder Katie Stewart to close out the second inning, Texas was up 8-0 going into the third.
The top-ranked Longhorns had seven runs in the second inning alone, with two RBIs from junior catcher Reese Atwood in addition to Stewart's three. Both also added their own names to the scoreboard.
In the circle, senior pitcher Mac Morgan had three strikeouts by the third inning and four at full time. Head coach Mike White changed pitchers in the sixth, and junior Citlaly Gutierrez took over for two strikeouts.
After scoreless third and fourth innings, up by eight, all Texas needed was to stop the Terrapins from scoring to end the game in five innings. But like on the first game, Maryland found some late force. The Terrapins scored three runs in the top of the fifth, sending the game to the bottom of the fifth.
The rest of the game remained scoreless, but unable to bring the gap to eight or more points, the Horns went to the top of the seventh inning, securing an 8-3 win.
Next up for the Horns is a rematch against No. 10/8 Texas Tech, a matchup that went to nine innings in the first game. The game will conclude the Bevo Classic.
