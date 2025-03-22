Longhorns Country

No. 2 Texas Softball Pulls Off Clutch Win vs. Auburn Tigers

Texas Longhorns softball's second SEC series is tied at 1-1.

At the bottom of the fourth inning, Texas caught a lifeline.

Despite having no issues defeating No. 23 Auburn 12-2 in five innings in the first game of the series, Texas was unable to reach the home plate through four innings. In addition to struggling offensively, the Longhorn defense's errors helped the Tigers get multiple runs on the board.

But when junior shortstop Leighann Goode stepped onto the plate, the tide changed. Goode homered to the left-field as junior catcher Reese Atwood and sophomore infielder Katie Stewart waited in their bases. Suddenly, it was just a two run game.

After keeping Auburn scoreless in the fifth inning, Texas had a big chance.

Graduate infielder Joley Mitchell swung hard to the left-field as Atwood and redshirt junior outfielder Ashton Maloney waited at base. The crowd was silent as the ball kept flying all the way behind the field limits -- just slightly too far left. A homer would have put Texas ahead, but Mitchell had to run back to the plate.

Mitchell didn't lave the plate without bringing a player home, though. Maloney, the first player in the batting order, after watching four of her teammates bat from her base, finally ran to the home plate. One run game.

The sixth inning ended scoreless, Texas had to keep Auburn at five for another inning.

It was 5-4 at the bottom of the seventh. One run would mean extra innings, two or more a huge Texas comeback.

Atwood walked to first base, and when Mitchell doubled to the left field, she stepped onto the third. With Atwood at third and Mitchell at second base, Stewart had the chance to at least get one RBI and send the game to the top of the eighth. Sophomore outfielder Adayah Wallace pinch ran for Atwood as Stewart got ready to bat.

She swung hard. As the ball went past the left field, the Texas team got out of the dugout to celebrate the winning homer. Stewart's home run brought home Mitchell and Wallace to seal a 7-5 win for the Longhorns and a second SEC series win.

Texas and Auburn will face each other one more time tomorrow at noon to close out the series.

