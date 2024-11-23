Texas Longhorns vs. Kentucky Wildcats: Game Predictions
AUSTIN — It’s finally time for the Texas Longhorns to say goodbye to Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in 2024.
This final matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats will be crucial for Texas’ championship hopes, and while the Cats are sitting in the bottom of the SEC rankings, they will bring their best game to try to pull an upset in Austin.
Here’s how our staff thinks the game will look like:
Isa Almeida, Staff Writer:
Texas are undoubtedly the favorites and I think it will honor the expectations. There is a lot at stake in this game and the defense, already ranked highly nationally, will keep its standards. I think the offense learned from its mistakes against Arkansas and will pull on a show.
Texas: 32
Kentucky: 7
Emma Hutchinson, Staff Writer:
This game is a must-win for Texas, and I think the Longhorns could have themselves another Florida game if the offense can get things going early. Kentucky has shown that they can put even the best teams on edge, and Texas cannot fall victim to that. But the Longhorn defense will undoubtedly shut out the wildcats, and it will be up to the offense to produce some momentum for a dominant win.
Texas: 48
Kentucky: 20
Jon Alfano, Staff Writer
Despite their 9-1 record and No. 3 ranking, the Longhorns have something to prove over the home stretch of the season. They’ve almost certainly heard the outside noise about how they’re overrated, their schedule is weak, etc. So, I expect them to come out hot and quiet the doubters, at least temporarily, with a dominant win. Besides, they want to send their seniors out on a high note.
Texas: 42
Kentucky: 20
TJ Krilowicz, Staff Writer
Kentucky wins the time of possession in the first half and keeps it close. Texas will play make some big plays however and take the lead and keep it throughout the game. The defense should do their thing against a lackluster Kentucky offense and Quinn Ewers will help put the Longhorns over the top.
Texas: 37
Kentucky: 10
