Former UCF Hoops Transfer Portal Addition Handed NCAA Violations
A former UCF Knights transfer portal addition from this past offseason was found to be involved in "betting-related game manipulation," an NCAA news release said on Friday afternoon.
On April 24, former Arizona State guard BJ Freeman announced his commitment to the UCF Knights Men's Basketball team from the transfer portal for his last season of eligibility. However, he never officially joined the program. Now, six and a half months later, his college basketball career comes to an abrupt end due to a violation of ethical conduct rules.
Freeman's violations, which he agreed to in a negotiated resolution with NCAA enforcement staff, were uncovered during a different sports betting investigation into then Fresno State forward Mykell Robinson. On Jan. 31, Robinson's cell phone was imaged and found to contain at least four instances of Freeman knowingly providing him information. Robinson, while not directed or encouraged to by Freeman, then wagered on Freeman with a daily fantasy sports account.
One such instance of this, detailed in the negotiated resolution, was on Dec. 14, 2024, when Freeman provided information so that Robinson could bet on Freeman's turnover totals "while discussing different performance options." Freeman proceeded to give up one turnover against Florida that night.
Freeman also provided information to his then-girlfriend, who also bet on him through a daily fantasy sports account, according to the negotiated resolution.
One such instance of this, detailed in the negotiated resolution, was on New Year's Eve, when Freeman provided information to both Robinson and his then-girlfriend, who then both bet on Freeman's point totals as part of a three-leg parlay that also included Robinson's three-pointers-made total and the assist total for another Fresno State player. Freeman scored 11 points in that day's game against BYU.
According to the negotiated resolution, Freeman was interviewed by NCAA enforcement staff, first on March 18 and then again on July 31, following the announcement of his commitment to UCF. However, he was found to have "knowingly provided false or misleading information" both times, such as denying having a daily fantasy sports account under his name.
Freeman started 22 of the 25 games he played last season with Arizona State before getting dismissed from the team in February for "repeated incidents of conduct detrimental to the team." He was the Sun Devils' leading scorer with 26 points in their 95-89 loss to the Knights on Jan. 14, which featured a 40-point performance from the Knights' Keyshawn Hall.
Freeman averaged 13.7 points per game, 3.9 rebounds per game, and 2.9 assists per game in his lone season at Arizona State.
