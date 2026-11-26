The UCF Knights' injury bug has claimed a new pair of players ahead of their regular season finale against Colorado.

Below is a breakdown of both teams' player availability reports ahead of their matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET and what they mean for both teams:

UCF Knights

Defensive Back

While DJ Bell and Kahmel Johnson both returned last weekend against Iowa State, UCF's secondary won't be back to 100% for Saturday's game, as safety Demari Henderson was once again ruled out in the Knights' Wednesday report. This game marks Henderson's fifth consecutive missed game, and leaves the fifth-year Knight with just one last chance to take the gridiron in a UCF uniform before the end of his college football career: the bowl game.

In Henderson's absence, Caleb Flagg has stepped into a starting role at the safety position, making eight tackles, five of which were solo, against the Cyclones last weekend.

Additionally, TJ Branch Jr., a former Colorado player, is not going to get the chance to take the field against the Buffaloes on Saturday, as he was ruled out on Wednesday. Branch has played in four of the Knights' games this season and has not recorded any statistics. So, while his absence may not change much in defensive coordinator Alex Grinch's plans, Branch will have to wait longer to face some of his former teammates.

Linebacker

The Knights are going to be without their leading tackler in Boulder as Tackett Curtis has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup. Curtis has been all over the field in 2026, tallying four tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, a pass breakup, three quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery. However, Saturday is going to mark his first missed game of the season.

Meanwhile, Jayden Jennings' luck with the injury bug finally ran out last weekend, as after being in the Knights' player availability reports every week of conference play, he tallied his first missed game of the season. Like last week, he is designated as questionable, and given he was a game-time decision against Iowa State, that could remain the case again on Saturday, barring any setbacks. If Jennings can go, he could provide depth to a linebacker room already down a man with Curtis out.

Should Jennings be unable to play, the Knights would be left with a three-linebacker rotation of Lewis Carter, Jaheel Culbreath and Cole Kozlowski. Carter is still fresh off his own injury woes, but put together a bounce-back performance against the Cyclones during which he made eight tackles, one of which was for a loss, plus recovering two fumbles. Meanwhile, Culbreath and Kozlowski have both recorded starts this season, Culbreath three times and once for Kozlowski.

Other

After going without a target last weekend against Iowa State, wide receiver Waden Charles has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Colorado. Charles has the third-most receiving yards on the team, with 285 yards on 25 receptions with two touchdowns, though the emergence of freshman Tyren Hornes, his listed backup on the Knights' depth chart, has eaten into what may have otherwise been a larger target share for him this season, both averaging about 4.5 targets per game.

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With Charles off the table for Saturday, Hornes and Josh Derry look poised to lead the way for the Knights' receivers, though Duane Thomas Jr. and Chase Hinshaw could see a few looks as well alongside the Knights' tight end group.

Following his injury against Iowa State, starting left tackle Henry Tabansi is designated as questionable for Saturday's game. While Tabansi has drawn several penalties this season, most of which were holdings, quarterback Alonza Barnett III reaffirmed his trust in him following the Iowa State game.

"Man, I have the utmost confidence in that guy," Barnett said. "I mean, I can go on hours and hours about, you know, not only the football player he is, but the guy he is.

"I mean, I'm walking out the building late; Henry's in there watching film, taking notes. I'm in there early, Henry, every day; he's stretching, he’s rolling. That's a guy that cares, man, and that's what I need protecting my blind side."

Tight end Thomas Wadworth is also out against the Buffaloes. He may have played in six games this season, but with three tight ends getting at least one target through the air against Iowa State, the room is deep enough to take his absence.

Colorado Buffaloes

Defensive Back

Similarly to the Knights a couple of weeks ago, the Buffaloes have several injuries in their secondary.

Cornerback Cree Thomas is set to be out for a second consecutive game. A starter at the position for a majority of the season, others take over the role the past three weeks. Either Boo Carter or Jason Stokes Jr. would make the start in his place.

Over at safety, Neaton Mitchell, who has made an interception and recovered a fumble this season, has been ruled out for a fourth straight game after starting the Buffaloes' first eight. Sixth-year player Ben Finneseth has been the starter in his stead.

The Buffaloes may be more fortunate with another starting safety: Randon Founenette, who was designated probable. He is the only Colorado player other than Gideon ESPN Lampron to make more than 100 tackles so far this season. However, his backup, Braylon Edwards, has been ruled out, so players like RJ Johnson are likely to see an uptick in snaps, perhaps in a rotation with Finneseth and Fontenette.

Other

Starting inside linebacker Liona Lefau has appeared in a player availability report for the first time this season and was designated as questionable for Saturday's game. His 90 tackles are the third-most on the team behind Fontenette and Lampron, and he's also tallied 2.5 sacks. Either Tyler Martinez or Gage Goldberg would step up in Lefau's stead should he be unable to play.

While Danny Scudero is not high up on the Buffaloes' wide receiver depth chart, just catching five passes for 24 yards this season, his being ruled out still leaves Coach Prime down a pass catcher.

Finally, starting fullback Brady Kopetz has been designated as probable. Should he sustain a setback, Ben Gula is set to step up in his stead.