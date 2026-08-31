Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 3 Jonathan Bibbs



Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with three days to go, let's meet UCF wide receiver Jonathan Bibbs:

1. Who is Jonathan Bibbs?

Position: Wide Receiver

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1 / 180 pounds

Hometown: Birmingham, Alabama

High School: Spain Park High School

Shortly after entering the transfer portal from Louisiana-Monroe, Jonathan Bibbs did not initially commit to UCF, but rather to one of its 2025 opponents: North Carolina. This lasted for four days before the Knights flipped him from the Tar Heels on Jan. 8.

2. What did he do last season?

Bibbs played in all 12 games for Louisiana-Monroe in 2025, even starting in three of them. He caught 26 passes for 383 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran 11 times for 58 yards.

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

UCF wide receivers coach Sean Beckton acknowledged Bibbs' production at Louisiana-Monroe, along with calling him a "smart kid," following an April 18 practice session.

However, with wide receiver being one of the Knights' deeper position groups, bringing back Waden Charles and Duane Thomas Jr. alongside a healed DayDay Farmer, plus two other new additions in FCS All-American first-teamer Josh Derry and lauded freshman Tyren Hornes, Bibbs is likely not going to be the first in line for snaps in 2026.

This is not to say that Bibbs is not going to see the field at all. His production for the Warhawks shows he can succeed on the field, and that should translate into getting into several games throughout 2026. It just would not be the same extent as primary receivers like Thomas, Charles and Derry.

However, as a redshirt sophomore, Bibbs can afford to take a year with a reduced on-field role to get acclimated to the Power 4 level, and with Thomas and Derry both entering their senior years, taking that time could pay off for him come 2027.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 4 Braeden Marshall and Taevion Swint

No. 5 Josh Derry and DJ Bell