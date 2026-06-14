Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 81 Zack Palmer

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with 81 days to go, let's meet UCF wide receiver Zack Palmer:

1. Who is Zack Palmer?

Position: Wide Receiver

Class: Redshirt Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-0 / 190 pounds

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

High School: Boone High School

Just like two of his fellow wide receivers, Chase and Carson Hinshaw, Zack Palmer has a family history with the UCF Knights football team.

Palmer's father, Mike, was a linebacker for the Knights from 1994 to 1998. During that time, he became a team captain, snagged two interceptions in 1997, lost his father to cancer in January 1998 and capped it all off by proposing to his girlfriend, who went on to become Zack's mother, on the field at the Citrus Bowl after his final game, a win over New Mexico on Nov. 21, 1998, that got the Knights to 9-2.

2. What did he do last season?

Just like his father did back in 1994, Palmer redshirted his true freshman season, working mostly with the scout team. However, he did see the field once against North Carolina A&T.

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

Barring an impressive showing in fall camp, Palmer is likely going to primarily work with the scout team again in 2026. With more experienced wide receivers like Duane Thomas Jr., Josh Derry, Waden Charles, Jonathan Bibbs and DayDay Farmer in the picture, there are not too many more looks available for him.

However, given the youth of most of the position group, this season could be an opportunity for Palmer to make his case for getting some looks in future seasons.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 82 Jordyn Bridgewater

No. 84 Thomas Wadsworth

No. 85 Carson Hinshaw

No. 86 Chase Hinshaw

No. 87 Brooks Hall

No. 88 Grayson Brousseau

No. 89 Caleb Rollerson

No. 92 Jeffson Lafontant

No. 93 Brad Gurley

No. 94 L A Jesse Harrold

No. 95 RJ Jackson Jr.

No. 96 Anthony Coaxum

No. 97 Josh Schell and Mason Denaberg

No. 98 Alhassan Iddrissu

No. 99 Thomas Collins