OPINION: UCF Fans Need To Be Patient With Terry Mohajir
Being an athletic director is not a glamorous job.
UCF Football fans see athletic director Terry Mohajir as the one responsible for hiring Gus Malzahn and the decline that followed.
However, Malzahn's hire is not the biggest reason for UCF's struggles since joining the Big 12. The fact of the matter is that there is more money thrown around at this level of college athletics, and UCF needs to play catch-up.
The issue with evaluating Mohajir from a financial standpoint is results come at a slower pace, to the point that it can wear on people's patience. Still, there are reasons the UCF Board of Trustees gave Mohajir patience in the form of a contract extension until 2029.
1. It gives him time to utilize full-share Big 12 media rights money
Since arriving in the Big 12, UCF has earned $18 and $19 million half shares of the conference's media rights agreement. Starting with Year 3, that is upgraded to a full-share payout, which pushes into the $50 million range. The difference can be seen in UCF's athletics budget, which has gone from $64 million the year Mohajir arrived to $121 million this upcoming fiscal year.
2. He's already bringing in money
Even without revenue generated from a new Roth Tower, Mohajir has still found ways to raise money. He helped secure millions in annual TDT money for the next nine years and set a new fundraising record of $52.8 million this past fiscal year.
Neither of these reasons means Mohajir is beyond reproach, but it should afford him some grace as he tries to pull UCF even with the best of the Big 12 from a financial standpoint.
It may not be as glamorous as claiming a national championship or standing up to power programs as a Group of Five program, but UCF is itself a power program now, and Mohajir's efforts and vision are helping it act like one.
