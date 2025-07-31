Top 25 UCF Knights Football Games of the 21st Century: No. 10
Note: We define the 21st Century as Jan. 1, 2001, to the time of this series' publication.
No. 10: 10Hana (2018 American Athletic Conference Championship Game vs. Memphis)
The UCF Knights entered the 2018 American Athletic Conference Championship with heavy hearts.
Just one week prior, star quarterback McKenzie Milton was hospitalized after dislocating his knee, an injury only described as "traumatic" at that point. Backup Darriel Mack had to face off against a Memphis squad the Knights only beat by a point in the regular season (see #14).
The Tigers jumped out to an early 17-point lead thanks to rushing touchdowns from future NFL back Darrell Henderson and Patrick Taylor. Henderson averaged 13.1 yards per carry during this game, the most by an opposing back in program history, en route to 210 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Patrick Taylor added 118 yards and another touchdown to the mix as well.
Despite a pair of UCF touchdowns, the Tigers were still up 17 at the half, but that just set the stage for Mack to lead the fourth-largest comeback in program history to take a second consecutive AAC Title, 56-41.
Mack finished with 19 completions for 348 yards and two touchdowns, helping Gabriel Davis and Dredrick Snelson to 100+ receiving yard games. The quarterback also rushed 18 times for 59 yards and four touchdowns, three of which came in the fourth quarter, tying for the most single-game rushing touchdowns in program history and becoming the first quarterback to join it.
Running back Greg McCrae nearly matched Henderson with 206 rushing yards, tied for the 10th-most in a game in program history, and one touchdown. Both teams combined for 10 such touchdowns during this game, tied for the most in a UCF game in its history.
The Knights' defense also stepped up, limiting Memphis to three second-half points, forcing a pair of three-and-outs and a game-sealing interception from future NFL defensive back Richie Grant.
