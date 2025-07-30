Top 25 UCF Knights Football Games of the 21st Century: No. 11
Note: We define the 21st Century as Jan. 1, 2001, to the time of this series' publication.
No. 11: The Liberty Bowl (Georgia, 2010)
While the UCF Knights already cleared the hurdle of a bowl berth twice before the trip to Memphis for the 2010 Liberty Bowl, a win still eluded them.
While not at the heights they would later reach under Kirby Smart, the 2010 Georgia Bulldogs, led by Mark Richt, still featured the No. 4 overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft, wide reciever A.J. Green, future four-time Pro-Bowl linebacker Justin Houston and a freshman Aaron Murray at quarterback, who went on to become the SEC's all-time leader in touchdown passes.
This makes UCF's defensive performance on New Year's Eve stand out, as it kept Georgia out of the endzone all day, only giving up two field goals from future NFL kicker Blair Walsh. Led by future NFLer Bruce Miller, the Knights recorded three sacks, five tackles for a loss, six pass breakups and a pair of interceptions.
The Knights also gave up two interceptions, including one in the Bulldogs' red zone late in the first half. However, a 22-yard field goal from Nick Cattoi brought both squads even at three apiece at the break.
Georgia struck back early in the second half with Walsh's second field goal, once again putting it ahead. It took until early in the fourth before UCF scored the game's only touchdown, a 10-yard run from future NFL running back and game MVP Latavius Murray. Murray was the only non-quarterback to put up more than 100 yards, getting 104 rushing yards on 18 carries.
The UCF defense made one last defensive stand, with the Bulldogs reaching opponent territory in the game's final seconds, but Murray could not find his mark. For the first time in its history, the Knights were bowl-game victors.
