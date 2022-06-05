UCF Football Bounce House Weekend

Through social media, a closer look at Bounce House weekend and the prospects that are on the UCF campus.

ORLANDO - The UCF Knights are hosting numerous recruits from Bounce House weekend. Here’s a look at some of the social media posts that have been made available.

Shout out to Elite Empire Athletes for yesterday's coverage. Great job!

This post from Instagram represents the kickoff to Bounce House weekend.

One of the top 2023 recruits that the Knights really want to land is long and lean cornerback recruit Zachary Tobe from Ocoee (Fla.) High School, located just west of Orlando.

The first tweet below is mentioned by top 2024 defensive line recruit Sincere Edwards, who plays for nearby Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva.

Ever seen an eating context up close? Here you go...

Speaking of contests, how about UCF DE/OLB commitment Kaven Call getting after it!

There's definitely one young man that had a good time, and that would be Tampa (Fla.) Catholic's Eddie Pierre-Louis, one of the offensive line recruits in the South for the class of 2024.

One of the most underrated recruits that UCF has already gobbled up within the class of 2022 is tight end Jayvontay Conner from Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth. He's a rare tight end recruit because he can play attached to the offensive tackle and be a run blocker, play out wide like a receiver, and also play the H-back role.

One of UCF's biggest targets for the class of 2024 is right down the road from the campus, and that would be Orlando (Fla.) Jones defensive tackle D'antre Robinson, a player that is already developing into a national recruit.

One of the coolest recruits to cover in recent years would be Troy Ford, Jr. The UCF linebacker commitment from Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day School makes it back to the UCF campus time and time again.

Speaking of UCF commitments, quarterback commitment Dylan Rizk took his official visit during Bounce House weekend.

