Jaylon Robinson Leaving UCF, How the Knights Adjust

With the Knights losing talented wide receiver Jaylon Robinson to the Transfer Portal, there’s much to unpack.

ORLANDO - What the heck was that? Out of nowhere, Jaylon Robinson transferred out of UCF.

Why? How long did he know? Was this something that could have been avoided?

There are many more questions that come with this situation, but for now there’s one issue to discuss:

What does UCF do to help alleviate the loss of one of the most explosive players on the UCF roster? Here are a few things to think about as it relates to what Head Coach Gus Malzahn and his coaching staff can do.

*Evaluate the Transfer Portal. Never know, it could be the best option to at least help the Knights gain another quality pass catcher.

*Prepare Amari Johnson for more playing time. He did quite well during the spring game and perhaps it’s now his time to shine.

*Kobe Hudson moves to the perimeter wide receiver position, while Jaylon Griffin plays the boundary position.

*Utilize athletic running backs like Johnny Richardson and RJ Harvey in the passing game more often, as well as in more ways. For example, line up Richardson/Harvey in the slot while Isaiah Bowser is in the backfield. In essence, this makes a defense make a pre-snap decision about where to place defenders. UCF can adjust their strategy from there.

*One or more of the freshman wide receivers will be provided an opportunity to play significant minutes. Let’s see which one(s) step up this season.

*Ryan O’Keefe already shined with Robinson out last season, and he is more than capable of doing so yet again.

*The addition of tight end Kemore Gamble was a big one for the Knights, and now he’s going to be more likely to be slit out wide and/or utilized in the slot, screen game, and even out of the backfield (who knows?).

In the end, there’s no way to spin losing Robinson. It hurts. Still, UCF has numerous weapons to help offset his loss and an entire summer and fall camp to be ready for the 2022 regular season.

