Gators Lead Knights 10-9 at Halftime

As the first half kicked off, it was a great night for football. 59 degrees, clear skies and very little wind just after 7 p.m. After that, it was a lot of physical football from both UCF and Florida.

UCF’s defense started off hot, thwarting the first three drives for the Gators. It was not always easy, but the “D” got it done. Here are a few of the key moments from the first quarter.

UCF was able to get pressure on quarterback Emory Jones. He’s not been good this season while under duress and that was proven again during the first series of the game. He missed badly on an outside throw to an open receiver but did not follow through with a defender in his face. The pass missed the intended mark quite badly. UCF fans loved it.

Davonte Brown

It was inevitable that Florida would take shots down the field. With wide receiver Justin Shorter as his assignment, a 225-pound receiver mind you, UCF cornerback Davonte Brown did a fantastic job of keeping him tight to the sidelines and with no room for Jones to throw him the ball. Incomplete!

Brown has really blossomed this season and he’s a player to watch with him just now finishing his second season in Orlando.

Big Break for Knights

During a fourth down and five, the Gators went for it on UCF’s 27 yard line. A well thrown fade ball to Florida wide receiver Rick Wells went incomplete as Wells lost his footing prior to the football arriving. He would have scored if he kept his balance and caught the football.

The Back and Forth Play Began

With the fourth drive of the evening, Florida’s ground game really got going. Small chunks of rushing yards added to a couple of short passes. Finally, running back Dameon Pierce punched it in for six with 1:22 remaining in the first quarter, and the point after attempt was good to make it 7-0 Gators.

The Knights answered right back. It was about time, as the first three drives resulted in a combined 13 yards.

After a miserable first 12 minutes of the opening quarter, UCF started to run downhill. Running back Johnny Richardson burst through the middle of the line and raced 38 yards into Florida territory. Then it was the Isaiah Bowser show. Bowser ran between the tackles four times in a row and finally scored from three yards out with 12:29 remaining in the second quarter. UCF went for two and did not convert; 7-6 Gators led.

After the Gators missed a 51 yard field goal attempt, the Knights came back with another really good drive, highlighted by a 34 yard reverse to wide receiver Ryan O’Keefe to the Florida seven yard line.

Florida’s defense held, however, and the Knights settled for a field goal attempt. Kicker Daniel Obarski was good from 34 yards.

After three poor series to start the game, the Knights really did well on back-to-back drives that resulted in points. UCF led 9-7 with 6:16 remaining in the second quarter. The Gators then started to move the football, but missed an easy touchdown.

Whittemore was all by himself, down the middle of the field, but Jones completely overthrew him. Fortunately for the Gators, they still managed to score.

Although Florida did not find the end zone, a 26 yard field goal by Chris Howard made it 10-9 Florida.

Statistic of Note

Jones did not have a good statistical half throwing the football, but he was a big problem as a runner. Jones finished the half with 66 yards on the ground. He’s a big play waiting to happen even if it’s him just scrambling out of the pocket.

Here are the first half statistics.

Rushing Statistics

Gators: 21 carries for 145 yards and one touchdown.

Knights: 19 carries for 92 yards and one touchdown.

Passing Statistics

Jones: 9/22 for 88 yards, no touchdowns or interceptions.

Keene: 8/13 for 48 yards, no touchdowns or interceptions.

