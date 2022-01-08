Next Up, UCF Defensive End Tre'mon Morris-Brash

In 2022, UCF defensive end Tre’mon Morris-Brash has a chance to be a special player for the Knights before heading off to the NFL.

ORLANDO - Losing the talents of Big Kat Bryant will not be easy to replace, but the Knights do have multiple players that can rush the passer and hold the edge of the defensive line in 2022. One of those players would be defensive end Tre’mon Morris-Brash.

Next season, Morris-Brash will be a senior. He’s progressing from 3.5 sacks as a sophomore in 2020 to five sacks as a junior in 2021. More importantly, it’s his overall ability to come off the edge and create havoc in the backfield. For his size at 6’2”, 245-pounds, Morris-Brash runs much more like a 215-pound linebacker.

More specifically, Morris-Brash’s effortless burst off the line of scrimmage helped forge him a place in the UCF starting lineup because of how consistently he was reaching the backfield and changing plays during the back half of the 2021 regular season. That first step and overall athleticism helps him to create those plays in the opponent’s backfield.

During the last six games of the 2021 season, there was at least one-half a tackle for loss by Morris-Brash in each contest. Here’s the exact list, game by game:

Memphis - one-half

Temple - one

Tulane - 2.5

SMU - two

Connecticut - one

USF - three

During that same stretch, Morris-Brash made a sack in every game sans the SMU contest. He truly did become a menace off the edge.

Even during the Gasparilla Bowl against Florida, despite not actually registering a sack or tackle for loss, Morris-Brash was impactful. This attack on Florida quarterback Emory Jones tells the tale.

With Bryant headed for the NFL, opposing teams will likely key on Morris-Brash this next season. That means he needs to take his game to yet another level. Better hand placement off the snap of the football when engaging an offensive tackle, mixing up his moves during the game, getting stronger in the weight room, and studying film of his opponents to know their strengths and weaknesses all come into play for Morris-Brash.

He has all the talent in the world to be the game wrecker the Knights need on defense to help create sacks, tackles for loss and even initiate a quarterback getting rid of the football and making ill-advised throws that lead to interceptions.

There’s no denying his talent and upside, and Morris-Brash is next up for the Knights before being UCF’s next NFL Draft pick at defensive end.

