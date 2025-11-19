Eric Dailey Reflects on UCLA Win, Cronin Benching Starters
A 79-48 blowout win over Sacramento State on Tuesday didn't come easy. The UCLA Bruins (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten) had to look themselves in the mirror with the help of coach Mick Cronin's benching four of his regular starters. Eric Dailey Jr. was the only regular starter to take the floor.
Starting alongside him were Trent Perry, Jamar Brown, Brandon Williams and Steven Jamerson II, and the message was received. They set the tone by not allowing the Hornets to score in the first six minutes of the game. Once the regular starters took the floor (Donovan Dent came in five more minutes after them), the tone remained.
Dailey led all scorers with 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.
"He’s great in practice; he got 10 rebounds. Four assists, one turnover," Cronin said of Dailey postgame. "Eric Dailey’s rebounding as a college player will directly correlate to his chances of being a pro, I would say 20 times more than his scoring percentage. His rebound percentage. Because nobody is ever gonna run a play for him if he makes the NBA. Ever. But, you know, Eric’s a tough dude.”
Dailey spoke to the media following the game and reflected on Cronin starting his reserves and how they did. Below is a transcript of his full postgame press conference.
Eric Dailey Jr. Postgame vs Sacramento State
On the starting lineup and how they practiced
“I think he just wanted to see a different group, to just go out there and bring energy to start the game off. I’m proud of the guys that started and proud of the guys who came in too, they kept it going. That just shows our level of intensity has to be higher to start the game off and the way we play on defense is the way we have to play all the time.”
On Cronin's message and how he passes it to the team
“Whatever he says goes because I don’t know any better. That’s why I'm here. If I knew better, then I’d probably be somewhere else. So, just applying what Coach says really works. He knows what he’s talking about and he’s a great coach. At the end of the day just do exactly what he says. He doesn’t ask us to do anything we're not capable of doing.”
On who stood out in the game
“First off, I think Brandon Williams since he didn’t play last year and hasn’t really played since his freshman year. For him to start tonight, I think that’s a really big moment for him and his confidence, because we’re going to need him. Trent obviously since you guys have seen him first start against West Georgia, and it’s definitely carrying over and he’s doing what he’s supposed to do as a point guard. Jamar was bringing toughness, and even Steven too, until he got hurt. He was bringing energy on the boards.
"For those guys to be ready, it doesn't matter about who are the starters or who's on the bench. It’s about being ready at the end of the day, and being ready to play basketball regardless of if you start or come off the bench. It doesn't matter where you're at, as long as when you get in the game you're ready to play."
