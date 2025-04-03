A New Spark at the Top for the Bruins
On a team stacked with power hitters and seasoned arms, it is the guy at the top of the lineup who is quietly becoming one of No. 14 UCLA’s most important players.
Sophomore Outfielder Dean West might not be the loudest voice in the dugout or the flashiest name in the Bruins’ loaded lineup but make no mistake. He has been a catalyst. And on Tuesday night, his performance spoke volumes.
In UCLA’s 13 to 8 win over Pepperdine, West made the most of his three trips to the plate, going 3-for-3 with two stolen bases and scoring a career-high four runs. It was the kind of leadoff performance coaches love: relentless, efficient, and energizing.
Things are definitely clicking for UCLA. The fourteenth-ranked Bruins have now won seven straight games, their longest win streak since 2022. They have scored double-digit runs in three straight contests and improved to six and one in midweek matchups.
West has been right in the middle of it all.
Since stepping into the leadoff role, he has brought consistency to a lineup that was already dangerous. His ability to get on base and create chaos once he is there has added another layer to a Bruins lineup that continues to put up big numbers.
Against Pepperdine, he jumpstarted the Bruins’ first-inning rally with a single up the middle, then came around to score on sophomore shortstop Roch Cholowsky’s two-run homer.
In the third, he delivered again with an RBI single to cap off a seven-run outburst. Later in the game, he doubled and stole two bases, setting up more scoring opportunities.
That kind of spark can be contagious. For a UCLA team looking to stay hot heading into the heart of conference play, it could not be better timed.
While the long balls from Cholowsky draw plenty of attention, it is West’s emergence as a steady presence at the top of the order that may prove just as important.
He is giving the Bruins more opportunities, more runs, and more momentum, all while doing it without needing the spotlight.
The Bruins return to Jackie Robinson Stadium this weekend to host San Diego in a three-game series. With West continuing to lead the charge, UCLA looks poised to keep the wins coming.
