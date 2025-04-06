Former Bruin Continues to Deal with Injuries
Former UCLA Bruin and current Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt McLain has once again been bit by the injury bug. A bug that has cost him one year to his young career already, the former Bruin infielder looks to bounce back quicker this time around.
Debuting to Major League Baseball in 2023, McLain had a strong campaign for the Reds as he made his name known to the fans of Cincinnati. The 2024 season though was one to forget for the former Bruin, as he missed the whole campaign due to a shoulder injury sustained before the start of the season.
While his shoulder has looked good, the UCLA product was scratched from the lineup due to a hamstring injury. He did however pinch hit for the club but flew out. For the Reds, they will need a healthy McLain if they have any thoughts of making a run for the NL Central division title.
The Reds can't afford to lose another player as their injured list continues to climb, and if McLain is the latest victim, the first month of the season could set the Reds plans back too far to readjust. After all, McLain leads the roster with home runs already this season.
In McLain's 2024 absence, superstar Elly De La Cruz shined for the Reds and took over the shortstop position, moving the former Bruin to second base. After a season riddled with injuries, the move made sense to retain McLain's health, but he is open to the move, as he told reporters during Spring Training.
"I played second base two years in high school," McLain said. "Other than that, I've just kind of moved around. I've always prided myself on being able to play the game wherever and being able to play it at a high level."
Reds manager Terry Francona has been reported saying he will maintain a cautious approach for McLain given his injury past and wouldn't force the UCLA product into the lineup unless he is confident that McLain is feeling strong again.
The Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers' series finale is currently in progress.
