Is it Time for Reds to Worry About Former Bruin?
Former UCLA Bruin and current Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt McLain has been one of the brightest prospects the Reds organization has had in a while. The former Bruin was selected out of UCLA in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft and made his debut shortly after in the summer of 2023.
The former Bruin started off his career looking like how a first-round draft pick should. Consistent in the field accompanied by a strong bat, McLain gave the Reds all he could as a rookie. Playing in 89 games in 2023, the UCLA product collected a slash line of .290 batting average, .357 on base percentage, and smashed 16 home runs.
McLain looked to be the next Reds star on the rise until a right oblique strain injury cut his rookie season short, followed by him missing the entire 2024 season due to a shoulder injury. Finally returning, the Reds were hoping he would pick up where he left off in 2023.
Unfortunately for both the Reds and the former Bruin, since returning thus far in 2025, his bat has been anything but fearful. Following Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves, McLain has a .168 batting average, a .300 on-base percentage and a .297 slugging percentage.
Those numbers are well below average for an average major league ball player, and certainly way too low for the skill set that McLain possesses. In fact, going into this week, McLain held the third-lowest batting average in the MLB, entering the week with a .160 average at the plate.
Reds manager Terry Francona has no concerns surrounding the former Bruins' lack of production, claiming that it will come around for him.
"Some guys get three games of spring training and they get hot," Francona said. "You never know. He’s just going through a little bit of a tough time. I’m telling you, he will get to his level. We’ll enjoy watching that. You can tell he’s not entirely comfortable. He has to fight through it. He knows that. He will.
The former 17th overall pick still has things to learn at the big league level, but if this sort of production continues, the franchise may benefit from sending him down to Triple-A for a short stint.
Don't miss any of our UCLA Bruins coverage when you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30.
Be sure to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.