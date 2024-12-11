Can Change of Scenery Help UCLA Alum?
With the heat of MLB's free agency starting to take media outlets by storm, one forgotten-about trade between the Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Braves may be what was needed for former UCLA star Griffin Canning. Though Canning was traded to the Braves, he will not be with Atlanta to start the 2024 season, as he will hit the open market.
Canning was drafted by the Angels in the second round of the 2017 MLB Draft after playing with UCLA from 2015 to 2017. The UCLA alum would start playing for the Angels in 2019. While the California native has been a staple for the Angels rotation for the previous six seasons, his numbers have not been too hot.
Since making his MLB debut back in 2019, Canning's current career numbers have been less than stellar. His career ERA sits at 4.78, with a WHIP at 1.33. Canning has struck out 483 batters in his six-year career and has a win-loss record of 25-34 through 94 career starts.
Canning's best season came in 2023, when he started 22 games for Los Angeles, racked up a record of 7-8, struck out 139 batters, the most in his career in a single season, and had a 4.32 ERA. After his 2024 campaign, Canning should be excited about a potential change of scenery.
Canning's 2024 was a year to forget for him, posting a 5.19 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP in 171.2 innings pitched. Canning has proven to be an inning-eater when he remains healthy for his team, as he will test the open market after not receiving a Spring Training invite and was non-tendered by Atlanta.
The former top draft pick and Bruins alum has not yet lived up to the hype that was surrounding him and has been unable to miss bats this season. Though still young, Canning may still have many opportunities to land him a job with an MLB team in need of starting pitching.
Seven different injuries have plagued Canning over his career, four of which involved his elbow, a crucial body part for a starting pitcher. If Canning can prove himself as non-injury prone and land an opportunity, he may be able to salvage his playing career.
