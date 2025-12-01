UCLA Set to Hire James Madison Coach Bob Chesney to Five-Year Deal
UCLA is set to sign James Madison head coach Bob Chesney to a five-year deal, Sports Illustrated’s Bryan Fischer reported on Monday.
James Madison will play in the Sun Belt championship game on Friday, Dec. 5 vs. Troy, and UCLA is allowing Chesney to coach his team in that contest. Additionally, UCLA will let Chesney coach James Madison in the College Football Playoff if the team wins the conference championship and earns a bid in the CFP.
Chesney coached the Dukes the past two seasons, posting a 20–5 coaching record with the program. This season, James Madison posted an 11–1 record.
On the other hand, UCLA’s season is over as the Bruins went 3–9 and finished their season with a loss to rival USC on Saturday.
UCLA’s been searching for a new coach since firing DeShaun Foster back in September after the Bruins went 0–3 to start the season. Tim Skipper took over as interim coach for the remainder of the season.