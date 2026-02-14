Trio of Players Can Lead UCLA to Upset Win

Here are three Bruins who could be the turning-point in the win against Michigan.

The Bruins need to play well, no matter what. But here are three players who need to have a huge impact in the showdown against number two Michigan. If they fail to do so, UCLA could be in big trouble against the Big Ten's best team.

Donovan Dent | G

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The first player who needs to have a great game against UCLA is Donovan Dent . Against Purdue, he exploded for 23 points and 13 assists. While it's unlikely he will replicate a game of this caliber, he needs to be very close. This starts with having a great shooting game.

I've been able to facilitate well and keep Trent Perry and Tyler Bilodeau in the game. UCLA will be able to score at a very consistent rate. Turnovers also need to be kept to a minimum. While Dent has improved his ball security. Costly mistakes can add up in a game that is set to be close.

Tyler Bilodeau | F

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) walks off the court defeating the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Tyler Bilodeau has been UCLA's best player this season by far. His ability to score at a high rate and hit shots when it matters has made him second to none. Against No.4 Purdue earlier this season, he was able to hit the game-winning shot.

The matchup against Michigan could prove to be very similar. This means Bilodeau needs to score at a very high level while being able to make the shots that matter. In recent times, he has started disappearing for long stretches during games. This cannot happen against Michigan

Skyy Clark | G

Jan 3, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) controls the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Skyy Clark could play against the Wolverines. While unlikely that he plays a good chunk of minutes in this one, he needs to make the most of it. If Clark comes off the bench, he needs to be able to score at a high level.

If he can shoot the ball effectively and make shots when it counts, UCLA will be able to fall back on its bench. Something that they have not been able to do for the last 10 games since Clark has been injured. A good game here could be a great step in the right direction for Clark

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks with guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) in the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Entering this game, the Bruins are 15.5 underdogs. This game will not be easy for UCLA, and there are not a lot of factors on their side. For starters, they will be playing away and very early in the morning. If these players are unable to close the gap, UCLA could lose by a massive margin.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .