The UCLA Bruins were blown out of their own stadium on Saturday, falling to the USC Trojans, 45-10.

Here are the Bruins' winners and losers from Saturday’s gut-wrenching defeat in the regular season finale.

Winners

Rodrick Pleasant

There weren't many positives from UCLA's perspective, but Pleasant's interception in the second quarter gave the Bruins a small glimmer of hope before it was quickly shot down on the ensuing drive.

Semaj Morgan

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Semaj Morgan (4) is tackled by Southern California Trojans cornerback Prophet Brown (16) during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the last few weeks, Aidan Mizell was essentially the sole producer in the passing attack. That wasn't the case on Saturday. Morgan stepped up and led the team in receptions and yards.

Losers

Bob Chesney

It feels unfair to label the 49-year-old head coach as a loser, considering the circumstances heading into this game. Not to mention, Chesney led the Bruins to a 10-win season. The two losses to end the season will likely result in the Bruins being eliminated from the College Football Playoff.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

I would also feel cynical labeling this season a failure, but UCLA controlled its own destiny in the last two weeks. However, if it had won one of the final two games of the season, it would have clinched a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and presumably punched its ticket to the CFP.

Ty Dieffenbach

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) passes the ball -d1- against the Southern California Trojans at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fact that Dieffenbach was able to suit up for this game is admirable. Also, the game felt decided by the early second quarter, as USC marched down the field on its opening three drives for touchdowns. That said, Dieffenbach's turnovers certainly didn't help.

His first turnover occurred after the Trojans' third touchdown. The veteran quarterback tried to avoid a sack but left the ball exposed, leading to a fumble recovered by USC. That essentially spotted the Trojans seven more points, as they took over with the ball at UCLA's 21-yard line. Jayden Maiava would capitalize with his second touchdown pass of the game.

Unfortunately, that wasn't the last crucial turnover. Late in the second quarter with the offense driving and in position to decrease the deficit before halftime, Dieffenbach sailed a pass that was intercepted in the end zone.

Assuming the Bruins would have scored, they would have been down by 18 points entering halftime and would have begun the third quarter with the ball, with a chance to make this a competitive game. Instead, they remained down 28-3. Dieffenbach would throw his second interception of the game as time expired in the first half. In total, Dieffenbach had five turnovers.

Defense

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball against UCLA Bruins during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I won't fault this unit for the Trojans' aforementioned fourth touchdown, as Dieffenbach gifted them seven points. However, the opening three possessions were abysmal by this defense. Maiava could do whatever he wanted. The veteran signal caller never faced pressure, and Lincoln Riley well-balanced offense was constantly one step ahead of the defense.

In the first half - when this game was decided - Maiava completed 13-of-19 passes for 156 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Meanwhile, the rushing attack took 22 carries for 94 yards and two scores. Obviously, both those departments continued to add to their totals in the second half, but the game was already over by halftime.