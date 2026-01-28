3 Ducks Who Can Seriously Threaten UCLA's March Prospects

The Bruins need to have a big win against Oregon here, but there are three Ducks who could prove to make that a tall-task.

UCLA entering this game are slight favorites, still they are coming in with plenty of momentum on their hip. Oregon, on the other hand, is not so much. The Ducks' leading scorer this season, center Nate Bittle, is out, and they are coming in off a six-game losing streak.

Sean Stewart | F

Oregon’s Sean Stewart, right, dunks the ball off a pass from Jackson Shelstad, left, during the second half against Portland at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Dec. 17, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sean Stewart has been sneaky good this season, especially in his last three games, where he is averaging 14.0 points per game. In this span, he was able to score 22 points against No. 4 Michigan, a team that has been good at limiting solo breakout games this season.

With Bittle out in this one, we should see a lot more Stewart minutes in this one. His physicality is something that Tyler Bilodeau and Eric Dailey Jr will have to overcome. If they cannot, the final score might not tip in UCLA's favor.

Takai Simpkins | G

Oregon’s Takai Simpkins, right, reacts to being called for an offensive foul during the first half against Michigan State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Jan. 20, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Takai Simpkins has filled Jackson Shelstad's role considerably well. This season, he is averaging 12.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists. While not that impactful at first glance, Simpkins rebounding in the last few games has been pretty solid. Against Michigan St, he was able to come down with seven.

If UCLA can limit his impact on the glass while keeping his scoring at a humble amount, the Bruins should not have to worry too much in this one. Trent Perry will most likely get the nod, as he has proven to be very quick and gritty along the perimeter.

Kwame Evans Jr | F

Oregon’s Kwame Evans Jr., center, shots inside against Michigan’s Morez Johnson Jr., left, and Roddy Gayle Jr. during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena Jan. 17, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since Bittle and Shelstad have been out for the Ducks, Kwame Evans Jr has been that guy for Oregon. This season, he is averaging 12.7 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 47.3% from the field. If Evans Jr gets hot, the result for UCLA could be devastating.

Eric Dailey Jr will need to step up here on the rebounding side of things. In games where Dailey Jr has been able to go board-for-board with opposing teams' best rebounder, they usually win. For example, against Purdue, he was able to match Trey Kaufman-Renn's seven rebounds in the win.

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts toward officials after not getting a foul call in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While Oregon is riddled with injuries this season, they still have players who can make a significant impact. If they are able to have strong games across the board, UCLA will be in a very bad position to round out the season.

