Rivalry Week has arrived. The sights and smells of Thanksgiving will engulf the country — and soon after, pure, unbridled hatred will replace them. No. 10 UCLA knows this well.

Saturday, the Bruins will host No. 18 USC at the Rose Bowl in what is now a must-win game for their College Football Playoff hopes. A few UCLA players will be especially important in their hopes of victory.

Nov 21, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA defensive back Ta'Shawn James (27) celebrates during the first quarter against Michigan at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CB Scooter Jackson and S Ta'Shawn James vs. QB Jayden Maiava

These two defensive backs are a package deal for one big reason — they are interception machines. Jackson has snagged five, and James has four. They could be the ones to make the game-changing play.

Jackson and James will be seriously tested. Maiava leads the Big Ten in yards (3,072), touchdowns (23), completions (245), and is sixth in rating (150.7). In theory, he will be the biggest test of the season thus far for the Bruin Bullies — particularly for the defensive backfield.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jaivian Thomas (21) celebrates with offensive line Hall Schmidt (65) after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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RT Jordan Davis, Hall Schmidt, Others vs. DE Luke Wafle

UCLA's right side blocker is going to have his hands full with the absurdly talented Luke Wafle. According to USC, Wafle was the highest-rated defensive recruit in this freshman class. He has shown flashes of being that player. He has recorded sacks against some solid offensive lines (Wisconsin, Indiana, Penn State, and Washington). Wafle also has 41 total tackles (10.5 for loss)

Wafle leads the Trojans in sacks and tackles for loss. USC has often struggled to get home, but Wafle hasn't had that problem. That's why the Bruins must emphasize covering him, perhaps with a constant chip or double team.

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA running back Wayne Knight (3) celebrates after completing a touchdown during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Wayne Knight vs. USC Front Seven

UCLA needs to control this game from the start. That means that Knight will be relied upon, particularly if starting quarterback Ty Dieffenbach isn't fully healthy — which seems likely. Maybe Dieffenbach plays at less than 100%, but whatever happens, the Bruins should hope for a big Knight outing.

Should Knight grind out some chunk plays, UCLA can keep Maiava and the Trojans' offense on the sidelines as long as possible. That has been a recipe for victory against USC — just ask the victorious Badgers or Hoosiers. Knight, with 875 rushing yards, ranks third in the Big Ten. However, he wasn't all that productive in the loss at Michigan. That will have to change if UCLA is to win.