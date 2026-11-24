Biggest Key Matchups UCLA Football Must Win Against USC
In this story:
Rivalry Week has arrived. The sights and smells of Thanksgiving will engulf the country — and soon after, pure, unbridled hatred will replace them. No. 10 UCLA knows this well.
Saturday, the Bruins will host No. 18 USC at the Rose Bowl in what is now a must-win game for their College Football Playoff hopes. A few UCLA players will be especially important in their hopes of victory.
CB Scooter Jackson and S Ta'Shawn James vs. QB Jayden Maiava
These two defensive backs are a package deal for one big reason — they are interception machines. Jackson has snagged five, and James has four. They could be the ones to make the game-changing play.
Jackson and James will be seriously tested. Maiava leads the Big Ten in yards (3,072), touchdowns (23), completions (245), and is sixth in rating (150.7). In theory, he will be the biggest test of the season thus far for the Bruin Bullies — particularly for the defensive backfield.
RT Jordan Davis, Hall Schmidt, Others vs. DE Luke Wafle
UCLA's right side blocker is going to have his hands full with the absurdly talented Luke Wafle. According to USC, Wafle was the highest-rated defensive recruit in this freshman class. He has shown flashes of being that player. He has recorded sacks against some solid offensive lines (Wisconsin, Indiana, Penn State, and Washington). Wafle also has 41 total tackles (10.5 for loss)
Wafle leads the Trojans in sacks and tackles for loss. USC has often struggled to get home, but Wafle hasn't had that problem. That's why the Bruins must emphasize covering him, perhaps with a constant chip or double team.
RB Wayne Knight vs. USC Front Seven
UCLA needs to control this game from the start. That means that Knight will be relied upon, particularly if starting quarterback Ty Dieffenbach isn't fully healthy — which seems likely. Maybe Dieffenbach plays at less than 100%, but whatever happens, the Bruins should hope for a big Knight outing.
Should Knight grind out some chunk plays, UCLA can keep Maiava and the Trojans' offense on the sidelines as long as possible. That has been a recipe for victory against USC — just ask the victorious Badgers or Hoosiers. Knight, with 875 rushing yards, ranks third in the Big Ten. However, he wasn't all that productive in the loss at Michigan. That will have to change if UCLA is to win.
Xander Tilock is a contributor for UCLA On SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilock