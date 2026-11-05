How UCLA’s Playoff Path Gets Tougher After Surprising CFP Ranking

The initial rankings for the College Football Playoff have finally been released, and UCLA finds itself in an interesting position due to the committee's ranking. The Bruins come in at No. 8 overall, three spots lower than the No. 5 ranking they received from the Top 25 AP poll.

Fair Ranking?

This ranking should frustrate UCLA fans for many reasons. For starters, there are several teams above UCLA with multiple losses, while the Bruins are still sitting with an undefeated record. The argument is clearly that UCLA doesn't have a comparable resume, as their biggest win is over a very underwhelming Oregon team.

It was initially thought that the Bruins could have made the CFP with even two losses, but thanks to the committee's ranking, things may be tougher for the Bruins than initially expected.

Oct 31, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) runs with the ball against Nevada Wolf Pack defensive back Aiden Walker (18) during the fourth quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now heading into a crucial matchup against Minnesota on the road, the stakes for the Bruins have become even higher, and with that, the pressure has risen for Bob Chesney and Co.

With a remaining schedule that consists of Minnesota , Illinois, Michigan, and USC, it seems that UCLA must win at least three to have a chance at the College Football Playoff field. Even with one loss, things could get interesting because the Bruins would likely be playing for a Big Ten Championship, and a loss in that game would bring their total to two.

However, as we've seen in years past, you cannot punish a team for playing in its conference championship, despite what the end result may be. We saw this two years ago with SMU in the ACC, and the same logic should hold up if that is indeed what happens to the Bruins this season.

Win and In

Oct 31, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney takes a post game interview after defeating the Nevada Wolf Pack 27-0 at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regardless, the simplest path for the Bruins to get a seat is to simply win. All of their final four games are very winnable for the Bruins and, in fact, should be won by UCLA.

UCLA's defense is good enough to give them a fighting chance, no matter how inefficient the offense is on any given day. If Ty Dieffenbach and UCLA's offense can play well, I believe the Bruins can truly play with anybody in the country.

The season hasn't been without bumps in the road, yet Chesney and the UCLA Bruins remain undefeated. This ranking, which many would consider too low, may just be another obstacle that the Bruins will have to overcome this season.