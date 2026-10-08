UCLA Football Mailbag: WR Room Still Searching for Stars

The Bruins may have their biggest game of the season on their doorstep, and plenty of questions remain unanswered as they prepare for the Ducks.

Can This Pass Rush Win in Week 6?

It’s been a relatively quiet season for this UCLA pass rush. They haven’t been bad by any means, but they’ve been overshadowed by the secondary going through ebbs and flows, and this linebacking duo looks more promising every week.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) is hit from behind just as he throws by UCLA Bruins defensive line Sahir West (15) in the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They have talent, no doubt, but they haven't had a breakthrough game where they dominated, unlike the other positional groups on this defense. Against Maryland, the secondary was elite and rightfully dominated headlines, and against Purdue, the linebackers flew around and forced turnovers.

Through four games, this UCLA pass rush has accounted for nine sacks, which ranks about middle-of-the-road in the conference. The Bruins will need to generate pressure on Oregon in Week 6, as Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola is set to make his first start of the season.

Which WR Is Going To Step Up?

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Semaj Morgan (4) scores on a 27-yard touchdown pass against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far, through four weeks, we still don’t have a definitive WR1 on this team, and nobody has really emerged as a clear favorite for the position. Semaj Morgan was my pick to break out and take the role, but after a quiet Week 4 game against Maryland, it still seems up for grabs among just about everyone.

Despite only catching one ball all season, Aidan Mizell seems like a guy who could have a hand in this offense moving forward. He’s finally healthy entering Week 6 against Oregon, so you have to wonder whether we can finally start seeing a steady diet of him as the season goes on.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Aidan Mizell (1) races toward the end zone on an 83-yard pass reception for a touchdown in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brian Rowe is another great candidate, and he's probably been the most consistent player in this unit so far. One of these guys will hopefully emerge as the true number one target as the weeks pass, but hopefully we get a good indication of who it could be going forward against Oregon.

Can the Offensive Line Keep Iamaleava Upright?

The bye week should have done wonders for Nico Iamaleava’s wear and tear. The senior quarterback has taken some hits this season, and he’s left the game several times with apparent pain in various places.

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA will need its talented signal caller for all four quarters, and this offensive line’s pass protection will be crucial. Iamaleava is a tough quarterback, but keeping this Oregon pass rush from landing unnecessary hits on him could play a major role in how this game ends.