3 Nittany Lions Posing Biggest Threat to UCLA

The Bruins are 1-2 in their last three, with hopes of turning things around against Penn State, however there are few Nittany Lions would could easily derail any momentum the Bruins have coming into this matchup.

UCLA has not looked the best this season, as it stands now, they sit at a rough 11-5, with their season hanging by a thread. After a decent win against Maryland, the Bruins need to do the exact same thing, and more, if they hope to get on the right path. Here are three Penn State studs who stand in their way.

Freddy Dilione V | G

Jan 10, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Freddie Dilione V. (5) defends against Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Freddy Dilione V has been on an absolute rampage this season. While this does not necessarily reflect in Penn State's 9-7 record, he has done everything he can to elevate the team around him. This was highlighted best in his 25-point game against No. 5 Purdue on Jan. 10.

This season Dilione is averaging 15.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting a good 48.4% from the field. His three point shooting could also be a threat. On average Dilione takes 4.4 attempts from three a games, while making an ok 33.8% of them.

Melih Tunca | G

Jan 6, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Melih Tunca (9) reacts to a foul call during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Not far behind Freddy Dilione V in overall impact this season for Penn State has been Melih Tunca. Reigning from Istanbul, the freshman has been absolutely electric this season, averaging a decent 10.4 points per game, along with 2.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists while shooting a great 48.4% from the field.

Like Dilione V, Tunca was great against No. 5 Purdue, scoring 14 points along with three rebounds and three assists. While the Bruins have been alright this season, they are not close to Purdue in overall talent. If this tells us anything, Tunca could have a very good game if left unchecked.

Ivan Juric | F

Jan 6, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Ivan Juric (3) holds the ball as Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr (21) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Ivan Juric, amongst everyone else on this list, easily poses the biggest threat for the Bruins in this one. The freshman from Croatia stands at a harrowing seven-foot tall, creating matchup nightmares all over the court. The Bruins simply do not have anyone rostered who can limit Juric consistently.

While his stats don't necessarily pop out, Juric has proven to be a massive issue for opponents all season long. This year, Juric is averaging 9.1 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting a great 56% from the field. His best performance recently was his 20-point showing against No. 2 Michigan.

Jan 10, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) drives the ball past Penn State Nittany Lions guard Freddie Dilione V. (5) during the second half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Penn State is hungry after losing back-to-back games against top-five teams by single digits, meaning UCLA needs to be on its heels. They cannot let the Lions kill any of the momentum that they have following the win over Maryland .

