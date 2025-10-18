UCLA's Top 3 Key Offensive Players vs. Maryland
The UCLA Bruins (2-4, 2-1 Big Ten) are one of the hottest teams in college football, and are looking to make it three in a row against the Maryland Terrapins, who are reeling after two consecutive losses.
It's not going to be easy for the hosting Bruins; the Terps may have lost their last two games while conceding leads, but the losses were close affairs to No. 25 Nebraska and Washington, which also received votes in last week's AP Top 25.
The Terps present a new challenge for a Bruins offense that has been rolling, averaging 40 points per game over their last two wins. With that being said, let's take a look at the three offensive Bruins who need to have an impact on Saturday.
1. Jalen Berger, RB
Berger is coming off a stellar three-touchdown game against Michigan State last week. The entire Bruins backfield alleviated Nico Iamaleava's legs en route to the win. Can Berger replicate that performance?
UCLA may be shorthanded in the backfield, as leading running back Anthony Woods has been dealing with an injury all week.
In order to combat a young, athletic Maryland defense, Berger and the Bruins need to establish the run game for a second consecutive week.
2. UCLA Offensive Line
UCLA's offensive line will face one of its toughest tests of the season -- a dynamic Terps defensive line.
Maryland alone has one of the best defenses in the Big Ten and has 20 sacks to this point of the season, which is second in the conference to only Indiana.
If the Bruins want to continue with their offensive dynamism, the offensive line must maintain Terps rushers. Interim coach Tim Skipper analyzed Maryland's rush attack.
"Defense. I started out with athletes," Skipper said. "There's some serious athletes over there. They apply a lot of pressure to quarterbacks. They are big-time in getting sacks. They don't blitz a lot, so they're just getting there with four guys, and they're doing it at a high level.
"I think they're 24 sacks on the year already. I think it's first in the Big Ten, so they're doing a really, really good job of just beating tackles and guards and knowing where your slide protection is and adjusting off of it."
3. Nico Iamaleava, QB
Iamaleava is coming off two of the best weeks in all of college football, stacking two stellar performances against Penn State and Michigan State. Can the redshirt sophomore make it three in a row?
He can expect to be pressured the most since earlier in the season, so his ability to extend plays with his legs will be require more than against the Spartans, where he ran for just three yards on six carries.
As a quarterback, Iamaleava has been lauded for his leadership. If the Bruins want to extend this storybook turnaround, their leader will be leaned on.
