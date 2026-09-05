3 UCLA Players To Watch in Week One Against Cal

As UCLA takes the field in Week One against Cal, several players could play a major role in determining whether the Bruins start the season off in the win column.

Trent Hendrick

Trent Hendrick and his addition have been in the headlines since his arrival at Westwood just weeks ago. With such limited time at UCLA, it will be interesting to see what role Hendrick will play in Week One.

Sep 21, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; James Madison Dukes linebacker Jacob Dobbs (27) and linebacker Trent Hendrick (5) react in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

When Head Coach Bob Chesney spoke to the media ahead of the season opener against Cal, he noted that Hendrick is ready to make an impact for the Bruins:

“He's ready to go. Jumped right back in,” Chesney said. “Had to learn new things because we're doing a couple different things on defense, but ultimately he's a smart player, and he will certainly help with our depth and special teams and everything else."

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Hendrick may not see starting snaps for the Bruins in Week One, his talent suggests that he could eventually climb the depth chart and earn a starting role at some point during the season.

Brian Rowe Jr.

There have been rumors of Brian Rowe becoming a standout in the Bruins' wide receiver unit, and his talent certainly suggests that those rumors could be true. Rowe has the speed and agility to be a threat at every level of the field, and his explosiveness could make him a massive deep ball target for Iamaleava.

Nov 22, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Brian Rowe Jr. (18) gets around Coastal Carolina Chanticleers cornerback Chris Henry (17) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He’s one of two players (Landon Ellis) I feel most confident in labeling as a starter for the opening matchup against Cal. He comes from South Carolina as one of the many offseason transfers to UCLA and has a lot of potential that has yet to be unleashed.

Sahir West

There has been talk all offseason about whether the James Madison transfers can handle the jump to the Big Ten level.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Hall Schmidt (65) defends against defensive lineman Sahir West (15) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there’s anyone on this roster I feel confident can succeed in that transition against opposing talent, it’s West. Coming off a terrific season at James Madison, it will be interesting to see just how fast of a start West can have. A jump from the Sun Belt to the Big Ten can often yield some learning curves, but I wouldn’t expect to see that from the talented edge rusher.

The Bruins' season opener is finally here, and for many of these players, it will be their first live look at Power Conference football. This has been one of the busiest offseasons for UCLA in a long time, and we’ll soon see if all of the hard work has paid off.