3 UCLA Players To Watch in Week One Against Cal
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As UCLA takes the field in Week One against Cal, several players could play a major role in determining whether the Bruins start the season off in the win column.
Trent Hendrick
Trent Hendrick and his addition have been in the headlines since his arrival at Westwood just weeks ago. With such limited time at UCLA, it will be interesting to see what role Hendrick will play in Week One.
When Head Coach Bob Chesney spoke to the media ahead of the season opener against Cal, he noted that Hendrick is ready to make an impact for the Bruins:
“He's ready to go. Jumped right back in,” Chesney said. “Had to learn new things because we're doing a couple different things on defense, but ultimately he's a smart player, and he will certainly help with our depth and special teams and everything else."
While Hendrick may not see starting snaps for the Bruins in Week One, his talent suggests that he could eventually climb the depth chart and earn a starting role at some point during the season.
Brian Rowe Jr.
There have been rumors of Brian Rowe becoming a standout in the Bruins' wide receiver unit, and his talent certainly suggests that those rumors could be true. Rowe has the speed and agility to be a threat at every level of the field, and his explosiveness could make him a massive deep ball target for Iamaleava.
He’s one of two players (Landon Ellis) I feel most confident in labeling as a starter for the opening matchup against Cal. He comes from South Carolina as one of the many offseason transfers to UCLA and has a lot of potential that has yet to be unleashed.
Sahir West
There has been talk all offseason about whether the James Madison transfers can handle the jump to the Big Ten level.
If there’s anyone on this roster I feel confident can succeed in that transition against opposing talent, it’s West. Coming off a terrific season at James Madison, it will be interesting to see just how fast of a start West can have. A jump from the Sun Belt to the Big Ten can often yield some learning curves, but I wouldn’t expect to see that from the talented edge rusher.
The Bruins' season opener is finally here, and for many of these players, it will be their first live look at Power Conference football. This has been one of the busiest offseasons for UCLA in a long time, and we’ll soon see if all of the hard work has paid off.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.