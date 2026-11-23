The UCLA Bruins entered Sunday night's contest against Delaware with several lingering questions and concerns from their uninspiring win on Wednesday night.

Well, the Bruins had the perfect response, with an 85-48 win over Delaware. Here are UCLA's standouts and disappointments from Sunday night.

Winners

Overall Defense

California State Fullerton had its way with the Bruins' defense on Wednesday night, providing a much-needed wake-up call for head coach Mick Cronin's team. This group responded by reverting to its imposing physicality and active hands.

Nov 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) defends Cal St. Fullerton Titans guard Christian Williams (7) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Delaware shot 18-of-45 from the field, including 5-of-19 from three-point range. UCLA also forced 22 turnovers, resulting in 27 points off those extra opportunities. Defensive possessions don't end until a rebound is collected. The Bruins ensured that Delaware couldn't inflict damage on second-chance opportunities, tallying 23 defensive boards.

Depth

Cronin had eight players score on Sunday night, and that wasn't a fluke. It's even more noteworthy when considering Jaylen Petty didn't suit up due to a lower-body injury. The Bruins deploy a nine-man rotation, which will be crucial when conference play begins in January.

Typically rotations shrink after the non-conference schedule concludes, but the 55-year-old head coach has no reason to do so. Obviously, there are still areas that leave much to be desired, but UCLA possesses several traits of a national title-contending team, including its depth.

Filip Jovic

Auburn Tigers forwards Sebastian Williams-Adams (33) and Filip Jović (38) celebrate Jović’s dunk as Auburn Tigers take on Nevada Wolfpack during the third round of the National Invitation Tournament at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. Auburn Tigers lead Nevada Wolfpack 38-26 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jovic made his debut for UCLA after transferring from Auburn this offseason. The 6-foot-8, 244-pound forward recorded 17 points while shooting 7-of-8 from the field.

UCLA has been well supported by its bench this season, and adding another legitimate weapon in the second unit could go a long way, as Jovic projects to be an instrumental component of the rotation moving forward.

Trent Perry

Perry was dominant on Wednesday night, and that carried over into Sunday night against Delaware. The junior guard was one of the Bruins' most efficient players, producing 15 points, four assists, and three rebounds while shooting 5-of-9 from the field and 3-of-5 from three-point range.

Nov 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) slaps hands with forward Joe Philon III (7) during the second half against the Cal St. Fullerton Titans at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His command on the offensive end of the court has steadily grown throughout the season. Perry's experience and recent breakout, paired with Nikola Kusturica's emergence, have formed one of the most well-rounded backcourt tandems in the country. Teams with two guards who can take over games are a dangerous proposition. Not to mention, Petty has the potential to be an elite backcourt asset.

Losers

Three-Point Shooting

For the second straight game, the Bruins were inefficient from beyond the arc, shooting 5-of-17. Excluding Perry, the rest of the team went 2-of-12 from beyond the arc.

These struggles didn't come back to haunt UCLA over the last two games, but they surely will against Big Ten opposition. The Bruins excel in transition off turnovers, but the half-court offense needs to improve in the coming weeks.