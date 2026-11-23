4 Winners, 1 Loser From UCLA's Lopsided Win Over Delaware
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The UCLA Bruins entered Sunday night's contest against Delaware with several lingering questions and concerns from their uninspiring win on Wednesday night.
Well, the Bruins had the perfect response, with an 85-48 win over Delaware. Here are UCLA's standouts and disappointments from Sunday night.
Winners
Overall Defense
California State Fullerton had its way with the Bruins' defense on Wednesday night, providing a much-needed wake-up call for head coach Mick Cronin's team. This group responded by reverting to its imposing physicality and active hands.
Delaware shot 18-of-45 from the field, including 5-of-19 from three-point range. UCLA also forced 22 turnovers, resulting in 27 points off those extra opportunities. Defensive possessions don't end until a rebound is collected. The Bruins ensured that Delaware couldn't inflict damage on second-chance opportunities, tallying 23 defensive boards.
Depth
Cronin had eight players score on Sunday night, and that wasn't a fluke. It's even more noteworthy when considering Jaylen Petty didn't suit up due to a lower-body injury. The Bruins deploy a nine-man rotation, which will be crucial when conference play begins in January.
Typically rotations shrink after the non-conference schedule concludes, but the 55-year-old head coach has no reason to do so. Obviously, there are still areas that leave much to be desired, but UCLA possesses several traits of a national title-contending team, including its depth.
Filip Jovic
Jovic made his debut for UCLA after transferring from Auburn this offseason. The 6-foot-8, 244-pound forward recorded 17 points while shooting 7-of-8 from the field.
UCLA has been well supported by its bench this season, and adding another legitimate weapon in the second unit could go a long way, as Jovic projects to be an instrumental component of the rotation moving forward.
Trent Perry
Perry was dominant on Wednesday night, and that carried over into Sunday night against Delaware. The junior guard was one of the Bruins' most efficient players, producing 15 points, four assists, and three rebounds while shooting 5-of-9 from the field and 3-of-5 from three-point range.
His command on the offensive end of the court has steadily grown throughout the season. Perry's experience and recent breakout, paired with Nikola Kusturica's emergence, have formed one of the most well-rounded backcourt tandems in the country. Teams with two guards who can take over games are a dangerous proposition. Not to mention, Petty has the potential to be an elite backcourt asset.
Losers
Three-Point Shooting
For the second straight game, the Bruins were inefficient from beyond the arc, shooting 5-of-17. Excluding Perry, the rest of the team went 2-of-12 from beyond the arc.
These struggles didn't come back to haunt UCLA over the last two games, but they surely will against Big Ten opposition. The Bruins excel in transition off turnovers, but the half-court offense needs to improve in the coming weeks.
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.