UCLA's Nico Iamaleava Reveals Surprising Truth Ahead of 2026

We’ve been talking this offseason about how Bob Chesney may come in and finally allow Iamaleava to use his legs to hurt opposing defenses.

Come to find out, Iamaleava doesn’t even want to.

Despite his talent and ability to be a true dual-threat quarterback , Iamaleava gave an interesting answer to the media on Wednesday regarding that aspect of his game.

Iamaleava’s Comments

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked if Iamaleava had ever been part of an offense with many designed runs for the quarterback, he gave an interesting answer.

“No, not really. I mean I hope we don’t do too much quarterback runs, but yeah, no not really.”

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) the grasp of Washington Huskies linebacker Zach Durfee (5) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This entire time we’ve been wondering why we didn’t see Iamaleava’s legs more involved in the run game for UCLA last season, but we may have finally found an answer.

“I think, you know, that I can run the ball well. I don’t necessarily like to run the ball. I wanna play from the pocket and throw the ball. But, you know, if that’s what the team needs, then I’ll gladly provide that.”

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws a pass during the first half against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Well, at least Iamaleava’s being a team player. Despite Iamaleava’s wishes, it seems like his legs will come into play this season. In fact, head coach Bob Chesney already spoke on it days ago, noting that Iamaleava’s legs are “a big part of his game."

Why Iamaleava Would Rather Stay in the Pocket

Of course, nobody wants to get hit if you’re a quarterback, but I think there’s another reason as to why Iamaleava would rather stay in the pocket. I think this year, more than any other, he believes he can prove his passing game.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There have always been questions about the consistency in his arm and with the weapons he’s been given, and Iamaleava's comments suggest he believes this year could be his best yet.

When he spoke to the media, he was very complimentary of his receiver room, his offensive line, and his coaching staff. But one thing he kept coming back to was his mindset. He noted that he’d been seeing the field much better this season, and the help from others around him has greatly contributed to that sentiment.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now that he has the weapons, the coaches, and more importantly, the mindset, he truly believes he can be a great pocket-passing quarterback in 2026. If his arm stays consistent, the occasional threat of his legs could make him even more dangerous.