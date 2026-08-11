Why Derek Carr Could Be Crucial for UCLA Football

Bob Chesney isn’t done bringing in staff members to join him in Westwood. His latest addition could potentially be a crucial factor in UCLA’s development this season, all the way from the quarterback room to the defense.

UCLA football announced that former longtime NFL quarterback Derek Carr is joining the Bruins coaching staff as a special advisor alongside head coach Bob Chesney.

Bob Chesney’s Thoughts

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Football head coach Bob Chesney speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chesney spoke to reporters about the addition of Carr, and it seems like it could be a valuable addition to the Bruins' staff.

“We are excited to welcome Derek to our program. He has played the quarterback position at a high level for more than a decade, and his experience, leadership and football knowledge will be an incredible resource for our coaching staff and student-athletes. What stands out most is his passion for the game and his commitment to developing young people. Derek will have a tremendous impact on our players and is a great addition to our program."

Dec 10, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks to pass against Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (95) during the second half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Carr’s connection to the program comes through general manager Darrick Yray, who began his coaching career at Fresno State, serving as an offensive assistant and assistant director of football operations from 2008-14 while. Carr played with the Bulldogs from 2009 to 2013.

"I've known Darrick for a long time and have great respect for the work he's done throughout his career," Carr said. "The opportunity to help Coach Chesney, the staff and the quarterbacks at UCLA was one that really excited me. I'm looking forward to sharing my experiences and helping support the program in any way I can."

Feb 5, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; AFC quarterback Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders (4) throws the ball against the NFC during the Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Carr spent 11 seasons in the NFL with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints and has accounted for 41,245 passing yards and 257 touchdown passes over the course of his career.

How Carr Can Help the Bruins

Carr could help the Bruins tremendously, bringing extensive knowledge of the quarterback position and his years of experience to Westwood. He can be especially beneficial for second-year UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava as he manages to bounce back after a down year last season.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This addition is just another piece of the puzzle for Chesney, as he attempts to build as many useful resources as possible in Westwood and aims to shock the Big Ten this season.

Carr will be a terrific resource not only for Iamaleava but, hopefully, for the entire offense as they’ll be able to learn and grow from someone with Carr's level of experience and knowledge.