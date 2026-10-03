3 Unexpected UCLA Players Making Big Difference This Season

This season has been full of surprises.

As UCLA takes the week off, here are a couple of the biggest surprises this season for the Bruins.

Ta’Shawn James

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Ta'Shawn James (27) celebrates in the end zone after returning an interception for a touchdown in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ta’Shawn James probably didn't plan to see the field as much as he has, and he probably didn't expect to make the difference he has over four games. Originally behind safety Tao Johnson on the depth chart, James was thrust onto the field in Week One after Johnson’s injury and made the most of his opportunity.

James came away from his first game against Cal with two interceptions on Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. James has been excellent at taking the ball away this season, currently ranking T-2nd in the country with three interceptions this season.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Ta'shawn James (27) celebrates with linebacker Scott Taylor (20) after intercepting a pass against the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA’s ability to take the ball away has been a major difference-maker this season, and James has been in the middle of it.

Jalen Woods

Another player some UCLA fans didn't have on their radar to open the season is linebacker Jalen Woods. His running mate, Sammy Omosigho, had gotten a lot of the headlines and spotlight, and rightfully so, but Woods has been excellent as well for the Bruins.

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA linebacker Jalen Woods (9) celebrates with teammates after an interception during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA has arguably had the best linebacking duo in the conference so far this season, and Woods has delivered plenty of impressive plays. He’s currently ranked 51st in the country in total tackles and fifth in the Big Ten.

He’s also logged an interception and two passes deflected, showing his ability to be a difference-maker in passing defense.

Semaj Morgan

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Aidan Mizell (1) dances in the end zone with wide receiver Landon Ellis (11) and wide receiver Semaj Morgan (4) after catching an 83-yard touchdown reception in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A very pleasant surprise coming from the wide receiver department is Semaj Morgan. Initially, Brian Rowe, Landon Ellis, and Mikey Matthews were the starting receiver trio, but with several injuries within the group, Morgan has played a much larger role than anticipated and has made the most of the opportunities he’s been given.

After a Mikey Matthews injury sidelined him for the season, Morgan stepped in against San Diego State and caught six passes for 73 yards. There hasn’t been much volume through the air this season, but Morgan’s performance against the Aztecs is likely the best we’ve seen from a wideout.

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Semaj Morgan (4) catches a 20-yard touddown pass against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He was quiet in the win over Maryland, but most of the offensive output came on the ground. As the season progresses, you can expect Morgan to play a major role in the passing attack, as he builds a connection with Nico Iamaleava that will only grow.