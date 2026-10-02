How UCLA's Chesney Sees Something Different Despite 4-0 Record

UCLA is ranked for the first time since 2023 as it heads into its most crucial matchup of the season. With a 4-0 start, Bob Chesney has fueled excitement around the UCLA program, finally bringing the Bruins back to where they have wanted to return for so long.

Chesney has already seemingly accomplished a great feat of turning this team around, as the Bruins look like one of the most solid teams in the Big Ten, a complete 180 from where they were last season.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney talks with quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) in the second half of a game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, Bob Chesney said UCLA's undefeated record may not reflect prove it has arrived. In an interview with Yogi Roth , Chesney noted that there is still lots of work to be done.

“I feel like our record says one thing, and the film and the work that I see says something different, is what I feel,” Chesney said.

The Record Isn’t the Standard

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA head coach Bob Chesney is interviewed after defeating San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA has won all four games, sure, and granted, they haven’t been against any truly formidable teams, but a win is a win, right? Chesney seemingly sees it differently.

The Bruins may be 4-0, but they are far from flawless. Purdue scored 38 on the Bruins in a game where UCLA’s defense looked lackluster, and the offense seemed to stall out and look rough against San Diego State, despite the 28-10 win.

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) breaks away from San Diego State defensive lineman Gavriel Lightfoot (95) during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maryland was a big step in the right direction, as it was the first time the Bruins looked great in every phase of the game, both on offense and defense. Chesney isn’t negative about the 4-0 start, but just recognizes that there is still work to be done.

“At the same point in time, I don't want to, you know, just totally pass up the fact that we've done something that hasn't been done here in a while. And I think it sort of validates some of the beliefs and the way we built this program and the way the players believe in this program and the way our coaches believe in this program. But ultimately, there's just so much more work to be done, and, our schedule doesn't get any easier as we move forward here.”

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney yells during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chesney is right about that. The schedule gets much harder than what the Bruins have seen so far, starting with their next matchup against Oregon in Eugene.

Chesney Isn’t Interested in the Noise

Chesney’s mindset is simple. Get better every day and don’t spend time patting yourself on the back.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney stands on the field before the game against the California Golden Bears' at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“So we always start every single Sunday meeting with, It doesn't matter, get better, and don't worry about the outside noise,” Chesney said. “Worry about what you got to do today to be a better version of yourself, period."

The real test is coming for the Bruins, and it could have major implications for the rest of their season. It’ll be the toughest test of UCLA’s journey yet, and in my opinion, no one is better suited to lead it than Chesney.