4-Star UCLA Football Target Sets Commitment Date

Bob Chesney has turned Westwood into one of the top destinations in high school football recruiting.

While the Bruins' recruiting class has gradually fallen in the recruiting rankings, it is still one of the better classes in 2027.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Arguably, the best position group Chesney has recruited is wide receiver, with four commits. Players such as Matthew Gregory, Kingston Celifie, Rob Larson, and Michael Farinas have formed one of the top wide receiver rooms in the 2027 class. Now the Bruins could potentially add their fifth and final receiver to round out the class.

Eli Woodard has set his commitment date for June 30, and UCLA is among the final three teams.

🚨NEWS🚨 4-star WR Eli Woodard will announce his commitment on June 30, @GregBiggins reports.



Woodard is down to Cal, Miami and UCLA.



Read: https://t.co/FIZY2BIyrg pic.twitter.com/MC4jIIe41X — Rivals (@Rivals) June 24, 2026

Eli Woodard as a Player

With the four commitments to the UCLA wide receiver room, Bob Chesney has done a good job in bringing in players who have a specific skill set.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Woodard is a well-rounded, wide receiver prospect. He’s a guy who has a lot of the qualities people look for in modern receivers, such as being a good route runner, a solid athlete, a good runner after the catch, being able to separate within his routes, and having a good technical foundation with his skill set.

This past season at Chaparral High School in Temecula, California, Woodard showcased his skill set with a career-high 1,070 receiving yards on 51 receptions and 17 touchdowns. Woodard had also taken snaps on the defensive side of the ball, as he logged 32 tackles, seven pass breakups, and one interception on defense.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What a Commitment Would Mean for UCLA

Woodard decommitted from the Bruins' cross-town rival, USC, and has taken three official visits to Miami, Cal, and UCLA.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

If Woodard commits to the Bruins, it would be a major win for the Bruins, as they would land him away from not only their arch rival but also a program on the rise in Cal, one that will be in contention for a bowl game this year and in years to come.

As I mentioned earlier, UCLA has four players committed, two of whom are 4-star recruits. If Woodard were to commit to the Bruins, he would be the second-highest-ranked receiver in the class, as he is ranked 156th in the country per Rivals.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Woodard would also make a great pairing with Matthew Gregory, as both are big receivers who are physical, can run routes, and are threats in the red zone. The duo of Woodard and Gregory would be a nice pairing that the Bruins have not had in a long time.